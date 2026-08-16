Quote of the day by Madonna: ‘I still have that same wide-eyed feeling that there’s still a forest for me to go out in’

August 16 marks Madonna’s 68th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day comes from the iconic singer, songwriter and actor whose genre-defying music, bold image and constant reinvention have made her one of the most influential figures in pop culture.

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Born in Bay City, Michigan, in 1958, Madonna rose to international fame in the 1980s and has remained a defining force in popular music for decades. In a 1985 interview with Interview Magazine, she reflected on how she viewed the world as a child and the sense of possibility that shaped her ambitions.

What Madonna said Speaking about her childhood outlook and the way she perceived the world around her, Madonna said:

“When I was a child I always thought that the world was mine, that it was a stomping ground for me, full of opportunities. I always had the attitude that I was going to go out into the world and do all the things I wanted to do, whatever that was.”

Her words, however, were not meant to suggest that she saw the world as something to conquer at the expense of others. Instead, the Material Girl hitmaker clarified that her attitude came from a sense of optimism and possibility.

She further explained, “That attitude wasn’t it – not like I’m going to go in and terrorise anybody or walk all over anyone or conquer – but just that I was going to get out there and take a bite of the big forest. And I think I did that. And now that I’m a woman, I’m still doing that. But as big as I am and as much as I know, I still have that same wide-eyed feeling that there’s still a forest for me to go out in.”