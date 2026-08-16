Quote of the day by Madonna: ‘I still have that same wide-eyed feeling that there’s still a forest for me to go out in’
For Madonna, ambition is preserving that child-like sense of wonder and curiosity – the sense that there is still more to achieve – even after fame and success.
August 16 marks Madonna’s 68th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day comes from the iconic singer, songwriter and actor whose genre-defying music, bold image and constant reinvention have made her one of the most influential figures in pop culture.
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Born in Bay City, Michigan, in 1958, Madonna rose to international fame in the 1980s and has remained a defining force in popular music for decades. In a 1985 interview with Interview Magazine, she reflected on how she viewed the world as a child and the sense of possibility that shaped her ambitions.
What Madonna said
Speaking about her childhood outlook and the way she perceived the world around her, Madonna said:
“When I was a child I always thought that the world was mine, that it was a stomping ground for me, full of opportunities. I always had the attitude that I was going to go out into the world and do all the things I wanted to do, whatever that was.”
Her words, however, were not meant to suggest that she saw the world as something to conquer at the expense of others. Instead, the Material Girl hitmaker clarified that her attitude came from a sense of optimism and possibility.
She further explained, “That attitude wasn’t it – not like I’m going to go in and terrorise anybody or walk all over anyone or conquer – but just that I was going to get out there and take a bite of the big forest. And I think I did that. And now that I’m a woman, I’m still doing that. But as big as I am and as much as I know, I still have that same wide-eyed feeling that there’s still a forest for me to go out in.”
What does Madonna’s quote mean?
At its heart, Madonna’s quote is about approaching life with curiosity rather than limitation. Her childhood belief that the world was “full of opportunities” reflects an outlook in which possibility comes before fear. What makes the quote particularly powerful is that she connects this childhood perspective to her life as an adult. Success did not eliminate her curiosity or convince her that she had seen everything worth seeing.
Her reference to the “big forest” suggests a world that is vast, unpredictable and full of possibilities – something to explore rather than something to fear. And her description of retaining a “wide-eyed feeling” points to the importance of staying open to new experiences, even after years of success and experience.
Why is Madonna’s quote relevant today?
Madonna’s words remain relevant because it is easy to become overwhelmed by the limitations we place on ourselves – expectations about career, success, and age. There is also something refreshing about her idea that ambition does not have to mean conquering or competing with everyone around you. It can simply mean being willing to explore, take chances and make the most of the opportunities available to you.
Most importantly, pop icon’s words suggest that curiosity does not have an expiry date. Whether you are at the beginning of your career, starting over or already accomplished in your field, there can always be another “forest” to explore. Sometimes, holding on to that childlike sense of wonder – the belief that there is still something out there waiting for you – can be enough to keep moving forward.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More