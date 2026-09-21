Step inside billionaire industrialist and politician Naveen Jindal's 10,000 square foot bungalow in Delhi's Moti Bagh
Inside photos of the Lutyens' bungalow allotted to industrialist-parliamentarian Naveen Jindal offer a rare glimpse at his Moti Bagh home — take a virtual tour.
Ever wondered how an Indian billionaire who is also a politician actually lives when he isn't shaping industry or debating policy in Parliament? On September 21, 2026, Architectural Digest India (AD India) offered a peek inside the foliage-wrapped, serene home of billionaire industrialist and member of Parliament Naveen Jindal — think quiet luxury at its finest. Also read | From Lutyens’ Delhi to Malabar Hill, why heritage bungalows remain the crown jewels of real estate
Spanning around 10,000 square feet, the vast, historic residence in Moti Bagh is one of New Delhi's most understated yet undeniably grand Lutyens' bungalows. Nearly a century old, the home has been reimagined by designer Amina Bhatia, who told AD India she chose to honour its historical bones rather than compete with a structure that has survived a hundred years.
A palette of creams, browns, and greys
Throughout Naveen Jindal's bungalow, the colour palette leans heavily into creams, off-whites, greys and browns, allowing natural sunlight to wash through tall windows and grand archways. The restraint is intentional.
Earthy floors and classic furnishings — low-slung wooden coffee tables, woven cane-backed armchairs, and plush neutral sofas — bring warmth to the vast interiors without cluttering the colonial proportions. Soft lighting, contemporary furniture, warm materials overlay heritage, not overwrite it.
Patriotic symbols + cosy dining and lounge areas
The home artfully balances its dual mandate as both a public-facing political hub and a private family home. In the formal receiving areas, legacy takes centre stage. Also read | Step inside traditional home in Karnataka where Rishab Shetty's Kantara was filmed
Clean-lined modern sofas sit beside framed vintage maps of India and black-and-white photographs capturing historic political moments, including meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Miniature Indian flags rest quietly on polished wooden desks — patriotic symbols that reinforce Naveen Jindal's public role while maintaining an unpretentious atmosphere.
Deeper inside, the dining and lounge spaces feel intimate despite their generous scale, anchored by dark wood tables, woven carpets, and sculptural figures that nod to Naveen Jindal's well-known passion for polo and horse riding. Above the main stairwell, dramatic multi-pendant lantern lights and vibrant textile wall hangings add a modern touch to transitional spaces.
Outside, the pristine white facade, accentuated by traditional geometric jaali screens and sweeping verandahs, overlooks manicured lawns shaded by trees. It is colonial grandeur softened by foliage — serene, private, and unmistakably Lutyens'.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More