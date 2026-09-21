This NHS doctor 'hates coffee' but drinks it every day anyway: Here is why

This is the one nobody talks about. Coffee isn’t just caffeine; it’s actually fibre? Dr Rajan said, “Two cups get you up to 4 grams of soluble fibre and have polyphenols, antioxidants and melanoidins. The melanoidins act as prebiotics. Your gut bacteria ferment them in the colon.”

If you’re worried about long-term cognitive health, this will make you want to order another cup. According to Dr Rajan, “Regular caffeinated coffee drinkers had an 18 per cent lower risk of dementia than people who drank little or none. NB: This was an association, not proof of causation.” He’s being honest that it’s an association, not guaranteed prevention, but still, an 18 percent lower risk is enough to make you reconsider skipping your coffee run.

Dr Rajan explained, “In people with fatty liver disease, coffee drinking has been associated with ∼35% lower risk of significant liver scarring.” 35 percent. That’s not a small number when you’re talking about liver scarring. Basically, your morning brew does a lot more than just wake you up.

Yes, the same Dr Rajan who spends his days debunking health myths is chugging something he can’t stand. Not for the aesthetic. But purely for what it does to his body. Here’s the breakdown of why Dr Rajan powers through every sip:

If you’re someone who needs coffee to function but secretly hates the taste, you are not alone. Dr Karan Rajan, NHS doctor and health content creator, dropped an honest confession on Instagram on September 20: “I hate coffee, but I have it every day . Here's why...” Also read | AIIMS-trained doctor shares 5 science-backed reasons to drink coffee every day; explains if decaf is just as healthy

So how does he drink it without ruining all these benefits? Dr Rajan has rules:

Rule 1: keep it black No caramel drizzle, no whipped cream. As he put it, “The research has studied black coffee specifically. You start to limit some of the metabolic and gut microbiome benefits once you turn it into a milkshake with lots of sugar, cream, etc.” Sorry, frappuccino lovers. Also read | ‘I drink black coffee daily’: Oncologist shares 6 research-backed benefits, from brain health to longevity

Rule 2: strict 2 pm cutoff He does not mess with his sleep: “I don't touch it after 2pm. Caffeine has a half life of about 5 hours, so a 4pm coffee is still half in you at 9pm.” So that 5 pm coffee you thought was innocent? It’s still affecting your system at bedtime.

Rule 3: decaf still counts If you’re caffeine-sensitive, you’re not missing out on everything, Dr Rajan said: “For those who avoid caffeine, decaf still has the polyphenols, the fiber and the melanoidins.” So the liver, brain, and gut perks? You can still get them without the jitters.

Moral of the story: you don’t have to love coffee to drink it. You just have to love your liver, brain, and gut more than you ‘hate’ coffee.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.