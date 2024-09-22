Coffee has become an integral part of the daily routine for many people around the world, including in India, where its consumption is steadily rising. While coffee is often associated with providing an energy boost, it is also enriched with several health benefits. Is coffee the new superfood? 6 health benefits you didn’t know about (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neleema Rana George, Head – Coffee Works and Technology at Kelachandra Coffee, delved into these aspects while also focusing on coffee consumption trends, both domestic and global, an overview of the Indian specialty coffee industry and the ever-growing café culture.

The Global Coffee Landscape

The world consumes approximately 10 billion kilograms of coffee, every year, according to the International Coffee Organization (ICO). Coffee is the second most valuable primary commodities next to petroleum across the globe. That is a daily average of 2.25 billion cups and about 815 billion cups per year. Europe leads the race, accounting for nearly 30% of the world's coffee intake, with Finland being the highest per capita consumer. North America, particularly the United States, also ranks high, with Americans drinking over 400 million cups of coffee daily. Asia, especially India, is also witnessing the growing interest towards coffee, driven by urbanization, lifestyle changes, and the growth of café culture. Beauty is that we are growing coffee under shade and is growing in Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats, known for its biodiversity which will capture all the volatiles (kairomones) from the shade trees and providing a mesmerizing mouth feel.

Coffee as an Experience: The Rise of Coffee Drinkers and Café Culture

India, traditionally a tea-drinking nation, has shown a notable shift towards coffee consumption over the past two decades. The Coffee Board of India reports that domestic coffee consumption has been growing steadily at 5-6% annually, driven by the youth demographic and the rise of café culture. India is one of the leading coffee producers, with the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh and extended to North-Eastern region contributing about 3-4% of the global coffee output.

The coffee and café culture pioneered by the Indian Coffee House was modernized by Café Coffee Day. This trend of offering coffee as a social experience was further capitalized on by Starbucks, Barista, and the subsequent chain of cafés. This coffee culture is estimated to be worth over INR 3,000 crore (approximately USD 400 million) in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly as urban millennials embrace the trend. For them, coffee is not just a beverage; it is now considered a source of health benefits as well.

Health Benefits of Coffee: Backed by Science

Coffee is considered more than just a beverage; it's a powerhouse of antioxidants, stimulate your brain and nutrients that can positively impact your health. Coffee is a complex mixture of chemicals that provides significant amounts of chlorogenic acid and caffeine. Here are six science-backed health benefits of coffee, relevant to both global and Indian consumers:

1. Lowered Risk of All-Cause Mortality

A study published in the British Medical Journal found that coffee drinkers were less likely to die from any cause compared to non-drinkers. This can be attributed to the high levels of antioxidants in coffee that help combat oxidative stress.

2. Positive Effects in Improving Cardiovascular Health

Coffee is a rich source of antioxidants, surpassing even green tea in its antioxidant content. These compounds help combat oxidative stress, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows that drinking two to three cups of coffee daily is linked to a lower risk of coronary heart disease, which is particularly relevant in India due to its high prevalence of cardiovascular conditions. Additionally, coffee consumption has been associated with a reduced risk of various cancers, including prostate and endometrial cancer and may help mitigate neurological, metabolic, and liver conditions.

3. Minimised Challenges of Type 2 Diabetes

Drinking coffee, whether caffeinated or decaffeinated, is linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a growing health concern in India. Several studies suggest that coffee drinkers experience a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, with a meta-analysis published in the Archives of Internal Medicine indicating that each daily cup of coffee is associated with a 7% reduction in risk.

4. Protective Effects on Liver Health

Coffee has been shown to have significant protective effects on the liver, with research indicating a lower risk of liver diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. A study published in the Journal of Hepatology found that drinking four cups of coffee per day could reduce the risk of liver cirrhosis by up to 80%. Given the rising incidence of liver-related disorders in India, this benefit is particularly noteworthy.

5. Reduced Risk of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s Disease and Depression

Regular coffee consumption has been associated with a reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, depression, and cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s. This is particularly relevant in India, where the elderly population is rapidly growing. A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease found that coffee drinkers had up to a 65% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

6. Improved Cognitive Function:

Caffeine, the primary active ingredient in coffee, is known to enhance brain function. It blocks the inhibitory neurotransmitter adenosine, leading to increased levels of other neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine. This results in improved mood, memory, and cognitive performance.

The Right Quantity and Way of Drinking Coffee

While coffee offers numerous health benefits, consuming it in the right quantity and manner is crucial. For most healthy adults, up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day—equivalent to about four 8-ounce cups of coffee—is considered safe. Here are some tips to maximize the benefits of coffee:

Time of Day: It's best to consume coffee in the morning or early afternoon to avoid disrupting sleep.

It's best to consume coffee in the morning or early afternoon to avoid disrupting sleep. Avoid Excessive Additives: To keep your coffee healthy, limit the use of sugar, flavored syrups, and high-fat dairy. Opt for black coffee or add a small amount of milk or plant-based alternatives.

To keep your coffee healthy, limit the use of sugar, flavored syrups, and high-fat dairy. Opt for black coffee or add a small amount of milk or plant-based alternatives. Stay Hydrated: Since coffee is a mild diuretic, it’s essential to balance it with adequate water intake throughout the day.

Since coffee is a mild diuretic, it’s essential to balance it with adequate water intake throughout the day. Moderation and Balance: While coffee offers several health benefits, it should be part of a balanced diet. Pairing coffee with nutrient-rich foods and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are key to enjoying its benefits.

Neleema Rana George emphasised, “Coffee, when enjoyed in moderation, offers a range of health benefits that go beyond its well-known role as an energy booster. From its potential to reduce the risk of chronic diseases to its positive effects on cognitive function and mood, coffee stands out as a valuable component of a balanced diet. As its consumption grows, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions like India, understanding how to maximize its benefits becomes increasingly important.”

She concluded, “Embracing coffee as part of a mindful and health-conscious lifestyle can enhance your well-being, offering both pleasure and positive health outcomes. By opting for quality coffee and enjoying it in moderation, you not only indulge in a beloved daily ritual but also support sustainable practices and contribute to a growing coffee culture. So, the next time you savor a cup of coffee, appreciate it not just for its taste but also for its potential to positively impact your health, hence consume with feel.”