Madonna’s Material Girl, Bryan Adams’ Summer of 69 and We are World by USA for Africa: These 80s hits turn 40 this year

The year 2025 marks a monumental milestone for a collection of unforgettable songs that have not only defined their era but continue to resonate with audiences across generations. These tracks, released in 1985, represent a kaleidoscope of genres and emotions, from the pulsating beats of synth-pop to the heartfelt ballads. As they all turn 40 this year, it’s a reminder of the timeless nature of music and its power to transcend decades. Whether you’re reminiscing about the original days of these hits or discovering them anew, here’s a tribute to 10 iconic songs that have reached this remarkable milestone. From Madonna's Material girl to a-ha's Take on Me and Bryan Adams' Summer of '69 several tracks released in 1985 have become iconic.

Material Girl by Madonna

Madonna’s Material Girl became an anthem for the 1980s, encapsulating the decade’s obsession with glamour and wealth. With its catchy melody and playful lyrics, the song established Madonna as a pop icon and a cultural provocateur. The music video, inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s performance in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, further cemented its place in pop culture history. Four decades later, it still remains a symbol of empowerment and individuality, proving Madonna’s lasting influence on the music industry.

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) by Dead or Alive

This high-energy track by Dead or Alive became a dance floor staple in 1985 and continues to be a favourite at parties, thanks to countless remixes, even today. Pete Burns’ dramatic vocals and the hypnotic beat defined the synth-driven new wave sound of the time. The song achieved global success, making it a defining song of its era. Its infectious rhythm and bold style remain influential, often referenced and covered by artists across the years.

Summer of ‘69 by Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams’ Summer of ‘69 is a nostalgic ode to youthful dreams and memories of simpler times. With its powerful guitar riffs and heartfelt lyrics, the track quickly became an anthem for anyone reminiscing about their golden years. Adams’ storytelling and raw energy made the song a global hit, and it continues to strike a chord with listeners of all ages. As one of his most beloved tracks, it has stood the test of time and remains a staple in rock playlists.

We Are the World by USA for Africa

We Are the World was more than just a song; it was a humanitarian movement. Written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, this star-studded track brought together legends like Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross to raise funds for famine relief in Africa. The collaborative spirit remains a poignant reminder of music’s ability to inspire change and bring people together.

Money for Nothing by Dire Straits

Dire Straits’ Money for Nothing is a classic rock anthem with a distinctive guitar riff that has become instantly recognisable over the years. Featuring backing vocals from Sting, the song satirises the lavish lifestyle of rock stars through witty lyrics. Mark Knopfler’s exceptional guitar work and the track’s cutting-edge music video made it a cultural phenomenon. Decades later, Money for Nothing continues to be celebrated for its artistry and commentary on fame.

We Built This City by Starship

We Built This City by Starship is often considered a quintessential representation of 1980s pop-rock era. The song celebrates the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll while also reflecting on the challenges faced by the music industry. With its anthemic chorus and layered instrumentation, the track became a massive hit. Although it’s been the subject of some criticism over the years, its legacy as a feel-good anthem of the ‘80s remains intact.

Tarzan Boy by Baltimora

Baltimora’s Tarzan Boy brought a tropical flair to the charts in the eighties with its catchy chorus and unique vocal stylings. The song’s playful energy and infectious beat made it a dance floor favourite. Its usage in commercials and films over the years has kept it alive in popular culture, making it a delightful throwback to the vibrant sounds of the mid-‘80s.

What About Love by Heart

It is a soaring power ballad that showcases the Wilson sisters’ unparalleled vocal talents. The song’s emotive lyrics and dramatic arrangement captured the essence of ‘80s rock balladry. It became one of Heart’s signature songs, resonating with fans who found solace and strength in its heartfelt message. Four decades later, it’s a testament to the enduring appeal of classic rock.

Conga by Miami Sound Machine

Miami Sound Machine’s Conga, led by Gloria Estefan, introduced Latin rhythms to mainstream pop audiences. With its infectious beat and irresistible energy, the song became a global sensation. The song not only showcased Estefan’s vocal prowess but also paved the way for Latin music’s influence in the international music scene. Its legacy as a dance anthem remains unshaken.

Take On Me by a-ha

a-ha’s Take On Me is an iconic synth-pop masterpiece that’s equally renowned for its groundbreaking animated music video. The song’s uplifting melody and Morten Harket’s soaring vocals made it an instant hit. Its innovative video, blending live-action with pencil-sketch animation, became a pop culture phenomenon. Even after 40 years, it still continues to inspire artists and captivate audiences, proving its timeless appeal.