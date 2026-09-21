Chakra Horoscope Today, September 21, 2026: Evaluate situations objectively before negotiating or committing

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root and Heart Chakras An impasse may feel frustrating, but acceptance can help you stop fighting what cannot be changed immediately. Ground yourself first, then consider the next practical step rather than forcing an outcome.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly with both feet grounded and take slow, deep breaths while repeating, “I accept what is and trust my next step.”

What to eat or drink: Warm root vegetables, lentils or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz for grounding and emotional release.

Career and finance: Avoid pushing a stalled matter today. Review your options, simplify your priorities and allow a solution to emerge before making a financial commitment.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Root Chakras Service can bring fulfilment, but isolation may leave you carrying too much alone. Help others without neglecting your own emotional and practical needs.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand on your heart and one on your lower abdomen while practising slow breathing.

What to eat or drink: Green vegetables, cucumber or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine to encourage compassion and emotional steadiness.

Career and finance: Collaboration is useful, but do not disappear into your own workload. Ask for support where necessary and keep financial decisions grounded in facts.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown and Solar Plexus Chakras Completion and abundance suggest that something you have worked towards is reaching a meaningful stage. Recognise your progress instead of immediately moving on to the next goal.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise a short gratitude meditation, focusing on three things you have successfully completed.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, oats or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Citrine to reinforce confidence and an abundance mindset.

Career and finance: A project may reach closure or show tangible progress. Review results, collect what is owed and use your gains thoughtfully rather than spending impulsively.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Rejection may trigger old emotional patterns, but today asks you not to interpret one closed door as a judgement on your worth. Give yourself space to process disappointment before deciding what it means.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise heart-centred breathing while gently repeating, “I remain open to what is meant for me.”

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green peas or rose-infused herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for emotional softness and self compassion.

Career and finance: A declined proposal or delayed opportunity need not end your progress. Seek feedback, adjust your approach and continue exploring alternatives.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra A facade can become exhausting when you constantly feel the need to appear confident or unaffected. Authentic communication will create more ease than maintaining an image.

Chakra balancing practice: Chant the seed mantra HAM softly for several minutes, allowing the vibration to relax your throat.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, blackberries or warm herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Aquamarine to support calm and honest expression.

Career and finance: Be transparent about expectations, timelines and money. Clear communication can prevent misunderstandings that later become costly.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra and Third Eye Chakra Passion gives you momentum, while the quest for answers keeps your mind engaged. Follow what genuinely excites you, but let intuition guide the direction rather than chasing every possibility.

Chakra balancing practice: Visualise a warm orange light around your lower abdomen, followed by indigo light between your eyebrows.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, carrots, pumpkin or cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian to encourage creative confidence and purposeful action.

Career and finance: A new project, skill or idea could deserve exploration. Before investing resources, research the opportunity and define what success would look like.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Gratitude is your energetic anchor today. Appreciating what is already working can shift your attention away from comparison and help you recognise emotional and material support around you.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down five things you appreciate and spend a few moments feeling the emotion behind each one.

What to eat or drink: Leafy greens, kiwi or green herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Jade to encourage harmony and emotional balance.

Career and finance: Acknowledge the people and opportunities contributing to your progress. A grateful mindset can also help you make more measured financial choices instead of chasing more for the sake of more.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Instinct is especially important today. You may notice subtle signals that help you understand a person or situation before all the facts become visible.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in silence with your eyes closed, observing your thoughts without immediately acting on them.

What to eat or drink: Purple cabbage, blackberries, grapes or lavender tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite for reflective awareness and intuitive clarity.

Career and finance: Trust your observations, but verify important information before making decisions. Your instincts can point you toward the right questions to ask.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Confusion may arise when too many possibilities compete for your attention. Instead of demanding immediate certainty, slow down and separate facts from assumptions.

Chakra balancing practice: Try alternate-nostril breathing for five minutes to settle mental noise.

What to eat or drink: Purple grapes, aubergine or butterfly-pea tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli to support clarity and thoughtful insight.

Career and finance: Avoid making rushed investments or accepting unclear terms. Ask questions, read the details and postpone a decision if essential information is missing.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Trickery energy calls for discernment. Someone’s presentation may not tell the whole story, so observe carefully and resist being persuaded by appearances alone.

Chakra balancing practice: Before responding to an important situation, take three conscious breaths and ask yourself, “What do I know, and what am I assuming?”

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple cabbage or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Black Obsidian for grounding while examining situations clearly.

Career and finance: Double-check agreements, figures and promises. Keep records and avoid transferring money or committing resources until the details are verified.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Perseverance is your strength today. Progress may be gradual, but consistency can carry you further than trying to create an instant breakthrough.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise a grounding meditation while visualising deep roots extending from your feet into the earth.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, sweet potato, beans or warming turmeric tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite to support grounding and steady determination.

Career and finance: Stay focused on long-term goals and finish what is already underway. Consistent effort can strengthen your financial foundation more effectively than chasing quick gains.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Solar Plexus Chakras Impartiality and balance invite you to step back from emotional reactions and see the bigger picture. You do not have to choose sides immediately; clarity can come through a calmer perspective.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit in meditation and visualise indigo light at the brow followed by golden light around the solar plexus.

What to eat or drink: Yellow peppers, chickpeas, pineapple or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz to support clarity, balance and intentional thinking.

Career and finance: Evaluate situations objectively before negotiating or committing. Look at both the practical numbers and the long-term consequences before deciding your next move.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)