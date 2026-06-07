Have you ever felt that you can sense things before they happen, pick up on people's emotions without them saying a word, or trust your instincts more than logic? According to aura readers and spiritual practitioners, these experiences may be linked to an indigo aura. Considered one of the rarest aura colours, indigo energy is often associated with deep intuition, inner wisdom, spiritual awareness, and heightened perception. It is closely connected to the Third Eye Chakra, which governs insight, clarity, and your ability to see beyond the surface of situations. Indigo Aura meaning: Signs you have a strong Third Eye Chakra (Pinterest)

An indigo aura is often found in highly intuitive individuals, empaths, spiritual teachers, healers, and people with strong psychic sensitivity. While many people are familiar with purple auras, fewer know that indigo aura energy exists as its own distinct vibration. This aura colour is linked to a deeper understanding of yourself, others, and the unseen energies around you.

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“People with a strong indigo aura often feel different from others from a young age. They may experience vivid dreams, strong gut feelings, synchronicities, and an uncanny ability to understand people and situations before others do. Their energy feels insightful, calm, mysterious, and spiritually aware. The energy here is about the Third Eye Chakra,” shared Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Signs of a weak or blocked Indigo Aura Even if you are naturally intuitive, your energy can sometimes become blocked.

Some common signs of a weak indigo aura include confusion, self-doubt, mental fog, creative stagnation, difficulty trusting your intuition, and a constant need for approval from others. You may notice that your inner voice feels quieter than usual or that you repeatedly ignore your instincts.

When indigo energy becomes blocked, you may rely too heavily on logic while dismissing your intuitive wisdom. Emotional overwhelm and spiritual burnout can also weaken this aura.

Physical signs may include headaches, eye strain, poor concentration, disrupted sleep, vivid but stressful dreams, and mental exhaustion. A dull indigo aura can be a sign that stress, fear, or outside distractions are overpowering your natural intuition.

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How to heal and strengthen an Indigo Aura Healing an indigo aura begins by creating space for stillness in your daily life. Your intuition is often strongest when your mind is calm and quiet.

Practices such as meditation, mindfulness, dream journaling, and spending time alone can help you reconnect with your inner wisdom. Reducing screen and social media overstimulation may also help you become more aware of your thoughts and feelings.

One of the most effective ways to strengthen indigo energy is by trusting your first instinct. The more you listen to and honour your intuition, the stronger it becomes over time.

Moon rituals, tarot reading, visualisation exercises, and spiritual study can also support the growth and balance of your indigo aura.

Daily Affirmation "I trust my intuition. My inner wisdom guides me with clarity and confidence."

Best healing frequencies for Indigo Aura Certain sound frequencies are believed to support spiritual awareness and intuitive development:

852 Hz: Associated with intuition, spiritual awareness, and mental clarity.

963 Hz: Linked to higher consciousness and a deeper connection with the divine.