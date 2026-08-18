Can you play sports with a single kidney? Nephrologist Dr Anupam Roy debunks 6 myths about kidney donation

Kidney donation is often viewed with apprehension because of misconceptions around health, longevity, and lifestyle after donation. According to nephrologist Dr Anupam Roy, understanding the facts can help potential donors make an informed decision rather than being guided by fear or hearsay.

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To that end, he went on to debunk six common myths about the procedure, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: You cannot live normally with one kidney Fact: A healthy person can generally lead a normal and active life with one kidney, shared Dr Roy.

“After donation, the remaining kidney adapts and takes on a greater share of the body’s filtering function,” he stated. “Most carefully selected donors can return to their regular personal and professional lives after recovery.”