How to know if your medicine is genuine? 6 questions to ask before buying it

There is a sense of urgency that comes along with medicines. It holds a valid reason too, which is to handle a health emergency situation or begin the recovery journey on time. But sometimes, amid all this rush, very rarely one stops to check whether the medicine they have received is genuine or not.



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To determine the authenticity, you need to proactively ask a few questions. Why should medicines come with such a lapse in consumer inquisitiveness? Just because of a health emergency? The inquiry should be more so, as it affects your well-being. Ingenuine medicines may even carry risks of side effects and worsening your already ailing state.

What kind of questions should you be asking? Putting all doubts to rest, an expert remarked on the necessary questions when buying medicines. Dr Rajeev Sharma, vice president of medical affairs at Tata 1mg, demonstrated how to make informed choices.

The doctor posed a simple question yet important question: most people carefully research everyday purchases, but why do they rarely exercise the same caution when buying medicines? He said, “When buying a phone, most people compare prices, check reviews, verify the seller, and look for a warranty. The same caution goes into buying jewellery, electronics, and even groceries. But with medicines, products meant to treat illness and manage health, we seldom ask - ‘Is my medicine genuine? ’”

The level of scrutiny adds up, and reasonably so, after all, you are putting in a considerable amount of money for any purchase, be it jewellery or any electronics. But the old saying ‘health is wealth’ is set in stone and will continue to be so for generations to come. It is high time health is prioritised and demands careful attention, from improving lifestyle to being proactive with treatment and medicines for adequate recovery.

For perspective, Dr Sharma brought to notice the extent of inauthentic medicines, making proper evaluation before purchase all the more important. He quoted WHO, “According to the World Health Organization, an estimated one in ten medical products in low- and middle-income countries is substandard or falsified. This acts as a reminder that authenticity depends less on spotting a fake by sight, and more on understanding the journey a medicine takes before it reaches a patient.”

Dr Sharma listed out six important questions every consumer should be asking before buying medicines, along with the rationale and detailed explanation behind each of them: