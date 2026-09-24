5 minimalist bathroom styling tips to make your space feel bigger and your showers more relaxing

Getting your interiors right can be a source of pride; after all, your home is an extension of yourself. While other rooms often receive plenty of attention during decorating, the bathroom tends to be treated as a purely functional space. With hygiene taking priority over style, it can end up looking rather bland.

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Shiozawa Kazuyuki, managing director at TOTO India, told HT Lifestyle that you can still make your bathroom look stylish, beyond a boring functional arrangement.

He described which styles work for bathrooms: “Bathrooms are evolving beyond purely functional spaces, particularly in urban homes where homeowners want to make the most of limited space without compromising on comfort, hygiene or style. Inspired in part by Japanese design principles, minimalist design brings together clean aesthetics, purposeful functionality and thoughtful use of space.”