Want restaurant-style food at home? Marriott chef Balwant Singh shares his top tips

Courtyard by Marriott chef Balwant Singh Sajwan shares 7 cooking tips for home cooks By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Want to make better food at home without filling your kitchen with gadgets? Chef Balwant Singh Sajwan, Executive Chef at Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad, believes the answer lies in getting the basics right.

With around two decades of experience in professional kitchens and international exposure, including time at a Michelin-starred kitchen in Macau, Chef Balwant has worked across properties including JW Marriott Mussoorie, The Venetian Macau, Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad and Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa.

He is now leading the culinary offering at L3 Kitchen at Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad, an immersive live cooking experience where guests can watch dishes being prepared while enjoying their meal.

HT Shop Now spoke to Chef Balwant about his approach to the new menu, regional ingredients, common home-cooking mistakes and the kitchen essentials he recommends for anyone who wants to cook better at home.

Q. What inspired the live cooking concept at L3 Kitchen? Chef: The idea behind L3 Kitchen was to give guests a live cooking experience along with a great meal. Guests can see what is being cooked and how it is being prepared, while also getting an introduction to the chef and the cooking process.

The idea is to make dining more interactive rather than simply serving a meal.

Q. How did you approach creating the new L3 menu? Chef: When we started working on the L3 Kitchen menu, our focus was on seasonal and fresh ingredients. We used regional and local ingredients, including ingredients from Uttar Pradesh.

We also wanted to bring regional cuisine into the menu. The idea was to showcase the original flavours of UP while combining them with the live cooking experience.

Q. What are some common cooking mistakes home cooks make? Chef: I would not necessarily call them mistakes, but there are certain things home cooks should pay attention to.

One is when and how spices are added. The timing matters and can affect the flavour of the dish.

The second is cutting. The size of the ingredients should be considered carefully. If the pieces are too large, they may remain undercooked, while smaller pieces can cook much faster.

So, pay attention to both the cutting and the spices.

Q. What kitchen essentials do you recommend for restaurant-style cooking at home? Chef: You don't need a huge collection of kitchen equipment. Instead, invest in a few good-quality basics.

A good-quality knife and chopping board are important. I would also recommend a heavy or thick-bottomed pan because it helps with cooking and gives you better control.

For me, the focus should be on quality rather than quantity.