From kitchen cuts to road injuries: Dr Anirvan Karmakar explains when you actually need a tetanus shot

A cut while chopping vegetables, a scrape after a fall, or a deep wound from a road accident may seem like a routine injury. But some wounds are susceptible to tetanus, a serious infection caused by Clostridium tetani. The bacterium lives in dust, manure, and soil, and forms spores that can enter the body through broken skin. When do you need a tetanus shot? Which wounds require a tetanus shot? How soon after an injury should you have a tetanus shot? (Pexels) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Is tetanus 100% curable? Tetanus is a nervous system disease that causes painful muscle tightening and spasms, especially in the jaw and neck, and can be fatal if left untreated. “Tetanus can be prevented by vaccination and proper wound care,” Dr. Anirvan Karmakar, Sr. Consultant - Adult Critical Care Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Howrah, tells Health Shots. Whether you need a tetanus vaccine after an injury depends on the type of injury and the person’s immunization history.

What wounds are more serious? Not every cut needs a tetanus shot. A minor, clean wound is one of the least dangerous. But deeper or contaminated wounds need more attention, such as puncture wounds from stepping on a nail; wounds contaminated with soil, dirt, feces, or saliva; animal or human bites; burns; crush injuries; compound fractures; and wounds with dead or damaged tissue. That is why you should not ignore a wound on the road, especially one covered in mud or grit, simply because it is small.

When do I need a booster? If you have finished the primary series of tetanus shots, the timing of your last shot matters. National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) wound-management recommendations call for a booster if your last tetanus-containing vaccine was given 10 or more years ago and you have a clean, minor wound.

For an unclean or major wound, if it has been five years or more since your last dose, a booster is highly recommended. Vaccination may be recommended regardless of wound type if a person’s vaccination history is unknown, if they have never been vaccinated, or if their primary series is incomplete.

Serious or contaminated wounds in persons who are not adequately vaccinated may also require tetanus immune globulin (TIG), which offers temporary protection. At the same time, the vaccine stimulates the body’s immune response. Don’t wait for symptoms Wound care is still important. Clean the wound thoroughly and remove any dirt or foreign material. Dead tissue, if any, may be removed surgically. Antibiotics should not replace tetanus vaccination. Symptoms of tetanus may usually appear a few days after an injury, and some individuals may not even remember a specific wound. Jaw stiffness, difficulty swallowing, or painful muscle spasms require immediate medical attention. Tetanus is a medical emergency and should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

What are the rules of wound dressing? The rule is simple: don't assess a wound solely by its size. What matters is the depth of the wound, the degree of contamination, and your vaccination history. If you’re unsure, such as in the case of a puncture wound, an injury due to a fall on the road, a bite, a burn, or any other kind of contaminated wound, you should get a medical evaluation as soon as possible and have a healthcare professional decide whether or not you need a tetanus booster or further protection.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)