What is the Harvest Moon? Spiritual experts shares what to do on the full moon night

The September Full Moon is also known as the Harvest Moon, a name traditionally given to the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. The name comes from the time of year when farmers traditionally harvested crops, with the bright Moon providing extra light after sunset. The Harvest Moon can fall in September or October, depending on when the autumnal equinox occurs.

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When is the Harvest Moon in 2026? The Harvest Moon reaches peak illumination on September 26, 2026, at 12:49 p.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Since the peak occurs during the daytime in the US, you can look for the full Moon in the evening around September 25 and September 26. The Moon will appear full to the eye for more than one night around its peak.

For many spiritual practitioners, however, the full moon holds a meaning beyond what you see in the night sky. Sriram Rajagopal, Director of World Pranic Healing and Trustee of World Pranic Healing Foundation, India, shared with Hindustan Times why full moon days hold special importance in spiritual practice.

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Why is the full moon considered spiritually important? According to Rajagopal, spiritual practitioners regard full moon days as a time when the energies on Earth are heightened. He said meditators can use each full moon as an opportunity to practise meditation and other spiritual activities.

“Full moon days are special for spiritual practice because they are regarded as a time when the energies on Earth are heightened,” Rajagopal said. He added that practitioners may use this period to direct their focus towards spiritual growth, service and the well-being of the planet.

What should you do during the Harvest Moon? If you follow a spiritual practice, you can use the full moon as a reminder to slow down and spend some quiet time with yourself. Meditation, reflection and group spiritual practices can form part of this routine.

Rajagopal said meditation in groups receives particular importance in several spiritual schools during full moon days. He explained that practitioners use this time to work with what they regard as heightened energy in a constructive way.

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What is Twin Hearts Meditation? Twin Hearts Meditation holds particular significance in Pranic Healing, according to Rajagopal. The practice involves activating the heart and crown centres before blessing the Earth and its people with loving-kindness, peace, compassion, forgiveness, hope, faith, joy and goodwill.

Rajagopal said regular practice can help practitioners calm the body, quiet their thoughts and emotions, and develop greater awareness and inner stillness. The practice also encourages you to look beyond your personal needs by extending goodwill towards your family, community and the planet.

Why do some people meditate in groups? Group meditation forms another important part of the practice described by World Pranic Healing. Rajagopal said meditating together during the full moon can provide an opportunity for spiritual expansion and world service.

According to Grand Master Choa Kok Sui, the founder of Modern Pranic Healing and Arhatic Yoga, seven or more practitioners meditating together can harness the energy equivalent to that of 100 practitioners meditating separately.

This is a teaching within the Pranic Healing tradition and should not be treated as a scientifically established measurement.

How can you observe the Harvest Moon mindfully? You do not need an elaborate ritual to spend the evening mindfully. Find a quiet place, sit comfortably and spend a few minutes in meditation or reflection. You can focus on qualities such as compassion, forgiveness, peace and goodwill.

If you follow Twin Hearts Meditation or another spiritual practice, use the method taught by your tradition or a qualified practitioner.