4 zodiac signs could feel more emotional under the Harvest Moon, says an astrologer

The September Full Moon or the Harvest Moon arrives in the Aries zodiac sign, bringing a strong focus on emotions, reactions and personal choices. A US-based astrologer, Marguerite Recupero, shared with HT how the zodiacs may be affected by the upcoming Full Moon occurring on September 26, 2026. She says the cardinal signs, Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn, may feel the Full Moon more strongly. A Harvest Full Moon or the September Full Moon. (Photo by Katsumi Murouchi via Getty Images)

If you have one of these signs in your birth chart, you may want to slow down before making emotional decisions or agreeing to something in the heat of the moment.

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When is the Harvest Moon 2026? The Moon moves from Pisces into Aries before reaching its Full Moon phase in Aries at 12:59 a.m. ET, says Marguerite Recupero to HT.

The Aries Full Moon puts the spotlight on the other cardinal signs because Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn all belong to the same astrological group.

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Which zodiac signs are most affected by the Harvest Moon? Aries: You may feel emotions more intensely than usual. Recupero suggests that you pause before reacting, especially when something brings up old frustrations.

Cancer: You may become more sensitive to situations that make you feel emotionally unsettled. Give yourself time before responding to difficult conversations.

Libra: You may find yourself balancing your own needs with the expectations of other people. Think carefully before saying yes simply to keep the peace.

Capricorn: Pressure around responsibilities, work or personal goals may feel stronger. Take a step back if frustration starts affecting your decisions.

Why are cardinal signs affected? In astrology, cardinal signs represent action, movement and new beginnings. Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn make up this group.

Because the Full Moon occurs in Aries, Recupero says the other cardinal signs can also feel its influence. She describes this period as one that could bring stronger emotions and make old frustrations easier to notice.

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Should you avoid making big decisions? You do not need to stop making decisions, but you may want to give yourself more time before making an emotional commitment.

Recupero advises being careful about what you say yes to during this period. If a conversation makes you angry, step away before responding. A short pause can help you understand whether you are reacting to what is happening now or to something that happened in the past.

How can you handle the Harvest Moon energy? Use the Full Moon as a reminder to slow down and check in with yourself. You can journal, spend some quiet time alone or simply give yourself space before having a difficult conversation.

The key message from Recupero is simple: pause before you react, especially when old frustrations come back to the surface

Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief system and is not supported by scientific evidence. Reader's discretion is advised.