Shohei Ohtani injury update: Dodgers manager provides encouraging news ahead of Padres series; 'there's a difference…'
The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani an extended period of rest in the middle of September in hopes that he would be in better shape when the postseason began.
Shohei Ohtani is set to make his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after spending time on the injured list.
Dodgers manager provides positive update
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday that Ohtani is expected to be activated Wednesday, when Los Angeles faces the San Diego Padres in the second game of their series.
ESPN reporter Alden Gonzalez also shared Roberts’ update on X.
Deep Dive
“Unless I hear otherwise, he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow," Roberts said.
Ohtani’s return will come with only five regular-season games remaining, giving him a limited window to regain his rhythm before the postseason.
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Roberts has indicated that he expects the 32-year-old to play every day once he returns so he can get enough live at-bats ahead of October.
Roberts confident in Ohtani’s progress
Roberts emphasized the importance of Ohtani getting game reps before the playoffs.
"Absolutely," Roberts said. "He'll need those live at-bats."
The Dodgers manager has also noticed a significant improvement in Ohtani’s physical condition compared with where he was before the IL stint.
Roberts said Ohtani is "considerably better" than he was before the IL stint, adding "if he was a 5 [out of 10] before, he's probably an 8 or 9 now."
The Dodgers coach had previously acknowledged that Ohtani may still have to deal with some discomfort during the remainder of the season. He explained that there is a distinction between discomfort and actual pain while describing the progress Ohtani has made.
"I think there's a difference between discomfort and pain. Is it 100%? Probably not. Is it better than it was a week ago? Yes," Roberts said.
He also suggested that Ohtani would be the best person to provide specifics about how he feels, but Roberts believes the hitter will be in the strongest physical position he has been in for some time once he returns.
Ohtani returns after injury setback
Ohtani was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 11, with the move backdated to Sept. 8. The decision came after the Dodgers continued to manage lingering issues involving his left knee and right biceps. He had missed six of Los Angeles’ previous seven games before being placed on the IL.
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The Dodgers opted to give Ohtani an extended period of rest in the middle of September in hopes that he would be in better shape when the postseason began. Ohtani is expected to return strictly as a hitter. The Dodgers are not planning for him to pitch again this season, with his last mound appearance coming on July 3.
He has appeared in 130 games this season and made 14 starts as a pitcher. At the plate, he has posted a .277/.380/.522 slash line with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More