Andy Green's contract, net worth and salary: What we know as Mets make surprising manager announcement

The Mets announced the decision ahead of their three-game series opener against the Texas Rangers. Green had guided New York to a 37-38 record after taking over the team in late June following the dismissal of Carlos Mendoza. The Mets were 34-47 at the halfway point of the season when Mendoza was fired on June 26.

The New York Mets have made a notable change in their managerial plans, promoting interim manager Andy Green to the full-time position on Tuesday and handing him a three-year contract.

Since the All-Star break, New York has posted a 31-28 record heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with Texas.

Andy Green’s net worth and contract Andy Green’s precise net worth remains undisclosed to the public. However, estimates that factor in his income from his MLB playing days and subsequent coaching and managerial roles suggest that his wealth could be between $1 million and $5 million.

The Mets have also yet to reveal the financial details of Green’s three-year contract. As a result, his exact salary and yearly earnings under the new managerial deal are not currently known.

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Green had reportedly indicated that he preferred returning to his front-office position after the season rather than continuing as the Mets’ manager. His decision to accept a three-year deal therefore represents a change from his earlier stance and puts him in charge of the club on a permanent basis.

Green’s previous managerial experience The 49-year-old Green brings previous major league managerial experience to the position.

A former MLB infielder, he managed the San Diego Padres from 2016 through 2019 and compiled a 274-366 record during his four seasons with the club.

Green joined the Mets organization in 2023 as senior vice president of baseball development before later taking charge of the club’s farm system.

He became the interim manager after Mendoza was dismissed in late June and is now set to become the 26th manager in Mets franchise history.

Why Green initially resisted the job When Green first stepped into the dugout on an interim basis, he made it clear that he was not particularly interested in returning to a permanent major league managerial role.

His reservations were largely tied to family considerations. Green wanted to continue spending significant time with his family and viewed the interim assignment primarily as something he needed to do for the organization rather than as a personal career opportunity.

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His initial position made the Mets’ decision to retain him full time somewhat unexpected. Green has now agreed to remain in the dugout for the next three seasons after initially appearing to favor a return to his front-office responsibilities.