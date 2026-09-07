What did MLB tell Doug Eddings over Hancel Rincon decision? Latest on cap controversy as Cardinals, Rockies protest

A few players even tilted their batting helmets after reaching base. At least some Rockies players also appeared to join the gesture by wearing their caps to the side.

Several Cardinals players wore their caps at an angle during pregame warmups, and some continued doing so from the dugout once the game began.

Players from both teams appeared to make a statement by wearing their caps tilted to one side, seemingly in response to umpire Doug Eddings asking Cardinals rookie Hancel Rincon to straighten his hat during the previous game.

The fallout from umpire Doug Eddings’ controversial decision during Friday night’s St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies game carried over into Saturday’s matchup at Coors Field.

The apparent protest came a day after Rincon's Major League debut became overshadowed by an unexpected dispute involving the way he wore his cap.

Rincon reveals Eddings apologized Saturday Despite the continued reaction from players, Rincon revealed that Eddings approached him before Saturday's game and apologized for what had happened the previous night.

As the Cardinals reliever made his way from the dugout toward the bullpen before the bottom of the first inning, with his cap again sitting slightly to one side, Eddings reportedly came over to speak with him.

“He apologized for what happened (Friday) night,” Rincon said in Spanish, according to STLtoday.com. “He also told me good luck for the rest of my career as a big-leaguer," the 24-year-old further mentioned.

Rincon said he did not take the matter personally and told the umpire, “It’s nothing personal.” He also said that what happened “stays there.”

MLB flags Eddings’ actions inappropriate However, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday that Eddings' apology followed MLB informing the veteran umpire that his actions the previous night were inappropriate, particularly his decision to tell rookie reliever Hancel Rincon to straighten his cap.

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Umpires are generally given considerable authority to decide whether a player's conduct is causing a distraction.

However, according to The Athletic report, MLB believed Eddings went too far when he told Rincon to adjust his cap.

“Saturday’s gesture of apology by Doug on the field speaks for itself,” a league spokesperson told The Athletic.

It remains unclear whether Major League Baseball will take any further disciplinary action against Eddings.

Eddings also spoke with Marmol The 57-year-old MLB umpire also had a conversation with Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol before Saturday's game.

The Cardinals manager indicated that their discussion did not amount to much, saying there was “nothing of meaning” from the brief exchange.

How the Rincon cap controversy began The controversy began during Friday's game when Rincon took the mound for his MLB debut wearing his cap tilted to one side.

Eddings intervened and instructed the rookie pitcher to straighten it, setting off a chain of events that eventually drew Marmol onto the field.

The Cardinals manager challenged Eddings over the decision, and the confrontation escalated before Marmol was ultimately ejected.

Conflicting accounts emerged over complaint Eddings later told reporters that he approached Rincon after receiving a complaint from a Colorado hitter.

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However, there appeared to be conflicting accounts regarding that explanation. Goodman, who was the only batter to face Rincon when the warning was issued, told MLB.com that he had not complained to Eddings about the way the rookie was wearing his cap.