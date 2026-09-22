Lady Shri Ram College shifts to online classes after gangrape at DDA park near college back gate
LSR College for Women also advised students, faculty and staff to avoid gathering near the back gate area, as per the administration.
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has suspended physical classes and shifted to online mode for Wednesday after gang rape of a 17-year-old girl was reported inside Aastha Kunj park near the college’s back gate, the principal said on Tuesday.
They have also sought increased police patrolling around the campus.
The college had suspended classes from noon on Tuesday following the incident and advised students, faculty and staff to avoid gathering near the back gate area, as per the administration.
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College principal Kanika K Ahuja said the institution was in close contact with Delhi Police and was taking measures to strengthen security on and around the campus. “The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. We have shifted classes online for tomorrow,” Ahuja said.
The principal said the college had requested increased patrolling from Amar Colony police station in the lanes adjoining the college, particularly around the back gate and parks in the vicinity.
“We have also requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require,” she said.
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'Focus beyond general safety advisories'
LSR students’ union president Anusha Garg said the focus should extend beyond general safety advisories to identifying vulnerable stretches around educational institutions.
“Women’s safety needs to move from generic advisories to location-specific safety audits. Authorities should identify the exact stretches students repeatedly flag, between campuses, Metro stations, bus stops, PGs and markets, and audit lighting, visibility, last-mile transport, emergency access and patrol presence there,” Garg said.
The college said it was coordinating with Delhi Police and taking necessary measures to strengthen campus security following the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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