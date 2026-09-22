Temple visit, fake cops, threats with knife and gun: Shocking details in Kalkaji gangrape case
Police on Tuesday arrested all three accused – Asif, Hemant and Mukesh – in Delhi.
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men who posed as policemen inside the Astha Kunj park in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Monday evening, police said, adding that all the accused were arrested on Tuesday.
A case has been registered under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The teenager's simple visit to the temple and the park with her friend turned into a horrific situation. Here's what we know happened:
Shocking details in Kalkaji gangrape case
- The temple visit: The 17-year-old had gone to the Kalkaji Mandir around 7pm with her friend to offer prayers. After this, around 7:30pm, the two decided to sit at the Astha Kunj park, which is near both the Kalkaji Mandir and the ISKCON temple, police said.
- Accused pose as cops: At this point, the three accused -- Hemanth, Mukesh, and Asif -- met at the park and targeted the teens sitting on a bench. The accused, aged between 24 and 31, posed as policemen and approached the teenagers.
- Threats with gun, knife: The accused men allegedly began threatening the boy and the girl, following which they sexually assaulted the girl inside the park. They allegedly used a knife and a firearm to threaten the girl and raped her.
- Girl's friend held down: One of the accused had held down the boy while the others assaulted the teenage girl, police said. After committing the crime, the men threatened to arrest the teenagers and left the park.
- One accused caught in encounter: Asif was reportedly arrested in southeast Delhi after a brief exchange of fire with police. The accused allegedly fired three rounds at the police team when they tried to catch him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony, news agency PTI reported. One of the bullets reportedly hit the bulletproof jacket of head constable Rajesh, following which he opened fire in self-defence and injured Asif in his right leg. Later, police also arrested Hemant and Mukesh, both of whom are students and brothers.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More