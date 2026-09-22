Temple visit, fake cops, threats with knife and gun: Shocking details in Kalkaji gangrape case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men who posed as policemen inside the Astha Kunj park in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Monday evening, police said, adding that all the accused were arrested on Tuesday. The teenage girl and 17-year-old male friend had visited the Kalkaji Mandir before going to sit at a bench in the Astha Kunj park. (ANI)

A case has been registered under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The teenager's simple visit to the temple and the park with her friend turned into a horrific situation. Here's what we know happened: