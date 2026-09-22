Can be done decently, says BJP Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh on ‘moral policing’; slammed by Opposition
Remarks by BJP's Shreyasi Singh on the alleged harassment of two minors in Bihar's Jamui triggered a political row on Tuesday.
A major political controversy erupted on Tuesday after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shreyasi Singh drew sharp criticism for her recent remarks concerning the alleged harassment of two minors in Bihar's Jamui.
The remarks in question came in connection with the recent incident involving a minor girl and a boy, who were stopped by a group of men - under the guise of "moral policing" - while reportedly returning from coaching and were harassed. The incident is said to have taken place on September 19.
The two victims did not file any complaint; however, a purported video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage and prompting police action.
Deep Dive
Also Read | Man accused of harassing two minors in Bihar's Jamui shot in leg by cops, 2 arrested
What Shreyasi Singh said
Singh reportedly stated that while moral policing could potentially be carried out in a more “decent” and “elegant fashion”, the "mistreatment and mishandling" of the boy and girl was completely intolerable.
“Moral policing can be done in a more decent and elegant fashion. But the way they mishandled and mistreated the boy and girl together is absolutely not tolerable,” India Today quoted as saying the 35-year-old BJP leader, a former sports shooter.
She said that people can hold personal views on how others lead their lives and that there might be a better approach to express that.
"Well, I say that you can have an opinion about how somebody chooses to live their life and what they want to do with it. And maybe, I'm just saying maybe there is a better way to do it. But the way that they've treated is absolutely not tolerable, right?" she said.
Furthermore, in the interview, she emphasised that this case must serve as an example to deter future incidents.
"I am going to ensure from my side that absolutely at no level there is a hole in the loop for them to get out because this incident needs to set a precedent for the future," she noted.
Congress, AAP hits out at BJP MLA
Following Singh's remarks, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the video of the interview and wrote, "This is quite something. Bihar Government’s Jamui MLA and Sports Minister, Shreyasi Singh, says: "Moral policing can be done in a decent and elegant fashion. But the way they mishandled and mistreated the boy and the girl together is absolutely not tolerable." So, what is next?"
He added, "Intrusion - verbal, physical, emotional, psychological or spiritual - does not become acceptable simply because it is done “decently” or “elegantly.” The problem is not the manner of intrusion. The problem is the intrusion itself," he added.
Also Read | SIT formed, video takedown initiated after 2 minors harassed in Bihar's Jamui
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a post on X, said, "A woman MLA is actually justifying what goons did to a minor."
"After the horrific incident involving a minor girl in Jamui, Bihar, BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh, who represents Jamui, is defending “moral policing” by saying it can be done in an “elegant way.” What kind of political training does the BJP give its leaders that they go to any length to protect their government and shamelessly defend such acts?"
"At the national level, BJP leaders defend rapists, while at the state level, their leaders openly defend those accused of molesting minors," the post added.
Also Read | 72 hours in Bihar's Jamui: How a harassment video triggered police action, political row
Accused shot in leg by cops
The main accused, Nandan Yadav, behind the alleged harassment of two minors, was shot in the leg by police. Yadav and one more person accused in the case have been arrested, HT reported earlier.
The latest arrests come after the formation of a special investigation team (SIT). Three people were earlier arrested in the case.
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