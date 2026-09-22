MP Police issue sweeping guidelines restricting online activities of personnel
Police chief Kailash Makwana issued the guidelines to maintain discipline and protect the force’s public image
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday issued sweeping guidelines restricting social media use and monetisation by their personnel.
An officer, who did not wish to be named, said police chief Kailash Makwana issued the guidelines to maintain discipline and protect the force’s public image after complaints about comments linked to caste and religion, which raised trust issues.
The guidelines, issued days after chief minister Mohan Yadav met top police officers, prohibit uploading reels, photos, or videos in uniform or indecent attire during or after duty. They require the removal of any previously posted inappropriate content. “Family-related posts that compromise dignity or feature uniforms, police vehicles, or weapons are also banned. ...personnel is barred from posting or reacting to caste, religion, or gender-based discriminatory content, as well as obscene, malicious, erroneous, or unverified information in online groups,” say the guidelines.
Police personnel cannot follow or befriend people with criminal records or suspicious reputations, nor can they share photos or videos with them. They are prohibited from using political symbols, organisational logos, or protest imagery, and from participating in online polls.
The personnel have been instructed against commenting on matters related to national security, governance, or policy. Self-promotion of successes and achievements, paid promotions, or advertising are banned. “If any income is generated through social media, details must be reported within 30 days,” say the guidelines.
The use of social media has been banned during duty hours, including posting or live-streaming of VIP security, weapon training, raids, or drills. The guidelines say that police personnel are prohibited from using AI tools for official purposes, uploading government or sensitive documents to platforms such as ChatGPT or Gemini, or creating personal accounts using Closed User Group SIMs, government Wi-Fi, or official email IDs.
“During sensitive duty, personnel must keep geo-tagging and location services active on their mobile phones. They are barred from posting unsealed photos/videos of seized goods or weapons during investigations.”
The guidelines say that police personnel cannot reveal any techniques and tactics. “These must remain confidential. Disclosure of police strategies, field craft, or investigative methods requires prior approval from competent authorities. “
The guidelines strictly prohibit sharing information related to ongoing investigations or court cases that may affect proceedings, as well as posting photos/videos of victims, witnesses, or accused persons during inquiries or public hearings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More