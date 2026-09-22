91-year-old woman dies after monkey attack outside home in Karnataka's Koppal

A 91-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and pushed by a monkey outside her home in BT Patil Nagar in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Monday. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed the animal suddenly jumping on the woman.

The woman, identified as Najamunisa Begum, suffered serious injuries after the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to her injuries. The footage, shared by news agency PTI on X, also shows another elderly woman coming outside after hearing the commotion. The woman was saved from another attack from the monkey when people from the surrounding area reached the spot, following which the animal fled.

Also Read: Delhi zoo employee attacked by monkey while cleaning enclosure

Similar incidents The incident comes amid reports of monkey attacks in residential and public spaces in different parts of the country. As reported by HT, a monkey attack at the Delhi Zoo left a caretaker with serious injuries after a bonnet macaque escaped from its enclosure and entered the staff gallery. He suffered a severed finger and deep bites on both legs, while a visitor was also reportedly bitten on the thigh.

According to a senior zoo official, the same monkey had injured another staff member in December 2025. The incident also brought renewed attention to safety measures for employees working with animals.

Also Read: Delhi Zoo caretaker suffers severed finger, deep leg bites after monkey escapes enclosure; visitor also attacked

In another incident, residents of a society in Manesar alleged that monkeys had become a safety hazard, particularly for children and senior citizens. At least three children were reportedly injured or bitten over a 15-day period. Residents said monkey troops frequently entered the residential complex, including parks, balconies and common areas, despite repeated complaints to authorities.

Also Read: Locals claim three children hurt in monkey attacks at Manesar society

Residents told that children were often unable to play outdoors without supervision, while senior citizens were hesitant to use common areas. The Municipal Corporation of Manesar said it would look into the matter and take necessary action, while forest department officials said monkeys in urban areas did not fall under its jurisdiction.