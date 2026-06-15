Locals claim three children hurt in monkey attacks at Manesar society

Residents of a Manesar society have alleged that a persistent monkey menace has become a safety hazard, particularly for children and senior citizens, with at least three children reportedly injured or bitten in the past 15 days despite repeated complaints to authorities. (Representative image) Residents claim authorities have failed to provide a permanent solution despite complaints over the past two months (HT Archive)

The latest incident was reported on Friday when an eight-year-old child was allegedly attacked by a monkey inside Lakshmi Society in while returning from tuition classes. Residents said the child sustained minor injuries and was treated by family members.

According to residents, monkey troops frequently enter the residential complex and are often seen in parks, balconies and common areas. They alleged that sightings have increased over the past few months, creating fear among residents and limiting the use of open spaces.

Residents claimed that multiple children aged between three and 12 years have been attacked and injured by monkeys over the last 15 days.

“We have been facing this problem for several months. Monkeys regularly enter the society and create panic among residents. Despite repeated complaints, no permanent solution has been provided,” said Santosh Singh, a resident in the society.

The child attacked on Friday was six years old, not eight as previously reported. He was administered a tetanus shot and the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine, and will receive four additional doses as part of the treatment protocol, his father told HT.

Singh said complaints had been submitted to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and other concerned departments on several occasions, seeking measures such as trapping and relocating the animals. “We have been complaining for two months, but the authorities are giving false promises, saying they will take action, but nothing has been done so far. We are scared to send our children out. The monkeys sometimes enter our homes and cause destruction. They damage the flowerpots on the balcony,” said Singh.

Residents said children are often unable to play outdoors without supervision, while senior citizens hesitate to use parks and other common areas within the society due to fear of attacks.

Responding to the allegations, MCM joint commissioner Puneet (single name) said, “We will look into the matter and take necessary action.” He requested residents to write to him regarding their problems.

When contacted, forest department officials declined to comment on the issue, stating that monkeys in urban areas do not fall under the department’s jurisdiction.