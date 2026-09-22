'Wrong to fix guilt on upper castes': IIT-Bombay alumnus urges against 'reverse casteism' in student suicide

An FIR against now-suspended professor Doolla alleges abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination. However, several faculty members and students have denied caste as a factor in the case.

While people are expressing sorrow over the student's suicide, many are also coming out in Doolla's support, who was the invigilator at the exam in which the student was caught cheating hours before taking the extreme step.

The death of a second year BTech student at IIT-Bombay and the subsequent suspension of Suryanarayana Doolla as the dean of administrative affairs at the campus has left students, faculty and the internet divided.

How have faculty members from other IITs responded to the controversy surrounding Professor Doolla?

How have faculty members from other IITs responded to the controversy surrounding Professor Doolla?

What are the implications of Sudheendra Kulkarni's views on 'reverse casteism' in this case?

What are the implications of Sudheendra Kulkarni's views on 'reverse casteism' in this case?

What led to the suicide of the IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode?

What led to the suicide of the IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode?

Sudheendra Kulkarni, an IIT-Bombay alumnus weighed in on the ongoing controversy, urging people to “stop the misuse” of the SC/ST Act.

“The case against Prof. Doolla under the SC/ST Act must be withdrawn,” Kulkarni wrote in a statement, arguing that cases of student suicides come from all castes and communities.

"The causes behind these tragedies vary. However, if a student belongs to the SC or ST communities, it is wrong to automatically fix guilt on persons belonging to the so-called "upper castes and to seek punishment for them under the stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act. It amounts to "reverse casteism"," he added.

Also Read: ‘Was simply discharging duties’: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras faculty rally behind professor Suryanarayana Doolla

Kulkarni also sought reforms in the existing act on caste-based discrimination, alleging it is “defective on many counts”.

Much like several IIT faculty members and students alike, Kulkarni also said no action should be taken against professor Doolla unless probe finds him guilty.

IIT-Bombay had said that the student who died had been found using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. Doolla was the invigilator during the exam.

As a massive protest erupted at the Powai campus over the student's death, IIT-B faculty members argued that the professor was only doing his job and followed “Senate-approved exam procedure” when he reported the student over phone use.

Sudheendra Kulkarni urges reforms at IIT, but backs faculty In the same statement, Kulkarni also called for a reform to ensure students can manage stress better through additional coaching, peer-support initiatives and other such measures.

However, he also defended the IIT faculty saying they already undergo significant stress due to being short-staffed despite a substantial increase in student intake.

“If a conscientious faculty member is punished simply for carrying out one's duty as per the Institute's principles and guidelines, doesn't it instill fear across the entire faculty community? As it is, IITs are finding it difficult to recruit top-quality teachers. If the Sword of Damocles in the form of the SC/ST Act hangs over their heads, which patriotic Indian from reputed universities abroad would want to return to India and take up a faculty position at IITs?,” he asked.

Also Read: 'Don't condone cheating, stand with professor': IIT-Bombay students on why they wanted Doolla relieved of duties

Earlier, IIT Bombay Faculty Forum president Professor Rajkumar S Pant had also reportedly said that the institute has a dedicated SC/ST Cell, and that the BTech student had not raised any complaints there before his death, reported ANI.