‘Bring your mothers, sisters’: BJP MLA on Muslims coming for garba during Navratri, draws ire

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madhya Pradesh stirred a controversy over his remarks on Muslims coming to garba events during Navratri, saying that they should bring their mothers and sisters. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's remarks drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders. (File Photo/X/@rameshwar4111)

A video of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma from Huzur constituency surfaced online, in which he is heard saying that Muslim men are welcome in garba events and are also saying that they can come “permanently” if they want.

“Muslims want to come for garba, come. And not just for garba, we're okay even if you want to come permanently. And why do you want to come alone, bring your mothers and sisters too, our horses are also ready,” Sharma is heard saying in the video which is in wide circulation on social media.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Sharma's remarks drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders, including Congress MLA from Bhopal Central Arif Masood.

Masood reportedly termed Sharma's remarks “vile and cheap”.

"Rameshwar Sharma's statement is extremely vile and cheap. I would simply say: mend your ways. Stop being insolent. Do not spew such filthy remarks," he said, as reported by NDTV.

“Sharma should mend his ways, or the public will set him straight. For starters, Muslims do not attend garba; they have nothing to do with it. The language used is extremely offensive,” he added.