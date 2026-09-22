HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 23, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026 | Window Tak Aashiqui (Writer-Actor: Manurishi Chadha)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Journey of Colours – Artworks by Sadaf Beg Khan
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: September 23 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Visthapana (Director: Neha Dixit & Ashhar Farooqui)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Delimitation after 2026: Electoral Equality or Federal Balance? (Discussants: Yogendra Yadav, Prof Santosh Mehrotra & SY Quraishi)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Rage Painting
Where: The Silent Burr Coffee House, Ground Floor, F16/B, Block F, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: September 23
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Andha Pyaar Ft. Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 23
Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction