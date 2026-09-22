HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 23, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026 | Window Tak Aashiqui (Writer-Actor: Manurishi Chadha)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Journey of Colours – Artworks by Sadaf Beg Khan