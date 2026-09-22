Security guard fires at fleeing theft suspects in Ludhiana, 1 injured

A suspected theft attempt at an under-construction house in the posh Gurdev Nagar area took a dramatic turn on Tuesday morning when a security guard from a neighbouring house fired a gunshot to stop two fleeing suspects, injuring one of them before both were caught. The residence of cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora is also near the spot. Bhinda said syringes were recovered from the suspects during frisking. (HT)

The incident took place around 10 am when the two suspects allegedly barged into the under-construction property and started stealing electrical wires. Their presence was noticed by the caretaker, who raised the alarm. Security personnel from a neighbouring house, owned by a relative of cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, rushed to the spot.

According to Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ludhiana district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who lives nearby and was among those who reached the spot, the suspects tried to flee after being spotted.

“A house is being constructed near my house. At around 10 am on Tuesday, two miscreants barged into the property and stole some wires. The caretaker saw them and raised the alarm. The security personnel at the nearby house of a relative of Sanjeev Arora also rushed to the spot. We all gathered there to catch the accused when they tried to run. The security personnel fired a shot to stop them, following which one of them was injured and both were nabbed,” Bhinda said.

Bhinda said syringes were recovered from the suspects during frisking. He claimed that both appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He said the suspects were later handed over to the police.

The incident has also raised concerns over security and patrolling in the upmarket locality. Bhinda claimed that theft and other petty crime incidents had become frequent in Gurdev Nagar. He also told the SHO of Division number 5 police station that patrolling in the area was irregular.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 3) Dharavath Sai Prakash confirmed the incident, saying two suspects had attempted a theft but were caught by people at the spot. “The personal security officer present at a house fired a gunshot, which injured one of the suspects,” the ADCP said.

He added that the injured suspect was undergoing treatment, while police were verifying the identities of both men and checking their criminal backgrounds. “The FIR would be registered accordingly,” the ADCP said.