Kanpur pharma trader murder: Police get 24-hr custody of 3 accused, questioning to be videographed

A district court on Tuesday granted police 24-hour custody remand of pharma trader Vineet Minocha’s daughter-in-law Shalu, former employee Vishal Gautam and his associate Rajkishore in connection with his murder. The remand will run from noon on September 23 to noon on September 24. For representation only (Sourced)

The court directed that the interrogation be videographed and allowed the defence counsel to remain present during questioning, if required.

Police sought the remand to question the three accused about the alleged conspiracy, duplicate key and other aspects of the murder. Investigators also plan to confront their statements with call records and CCTV footage collected during the probe.

Defence counsel Shivakant Dixit, appearing for Shalu, opposed the police remand and questioned the basis of the investigators’ application. He said the investigating officer had referred to a statement attributed to Shalu which, according to the defence, she had not made. Dixit also sought that Shalu’s statement be recorded before the court so she could place her version before the magistrate. The defence disputed the allegation that Shalu had provided a duplicate key to Vishal.

Police are expected to question Vishal about who allegedly directed the killing, his three visits with Minocha’s son Subrat before the murder and the purpose of those visits. Investigators also want to establish whether Subrat had prior knowledge of the alleged conspiracy.

Call detail records of seven mobile numbers used by Shalu, Subrat and Vishal are being examined. Police found 309 calls between Vishal and Subrat between May 1 and September 5. Two days before the murder, Vishal purchased a new SIM and contacted Subrat from it. Police said Subrat could not give a satisfactory explanation for the contact.

Investigators have also referred to CCTV footage showing Subrat, Shalu and Vishal going to get a key made around 20 days before the murder. Another footage showed Vishal being taken to a doctor in the Gumti area. Subrat had described the visit as being related to Vishal’s ill health.

Police are also examining events on the night of September 5. Subrat and Shalu attended a kitty party at Cosmozin Lounge in Tilak Nagar, where around 35 pharmaceutical traders were present. The couple arrived around 10.30 pm and left at about 3 am.

Police have also obtained documents relating to a will made by Punita Minocha, the victim’s wife, in June 2022. Investigators are examining the property distribution mentioned in it and its possible connection with the alleged conspiracy.

Minocha, who ran Pharma Traders on Birhana Road, was murdered at his Ratan Orbit apartments flat on September 5. He suffered more than 26 blows to his neck and chest. Police arrested Vishal and Rajkishore after an encounter on September 6. According to police, Vishal told investigators that he carried out the murder at Shalu’s behest. Shalu was later arrested and sent to jail.