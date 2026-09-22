‘A dream of a small town boy’: Kartik Aaryan humbled on National Award win, dedicates it to every Paralympian in India

I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time."

The National Award for Best Actor🎖️ ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’ 🥹💪

the dream of every actor in the country...

Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness…

Sharing the moment his name was called on stage to receive the award, Kartik wrote a long caption. He began, "Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, जहां लोग ऐसे सपनों पर हँसकर आगे बढ़ जाते हैं.

Actor Kartik Aaryan expressed his gratitude and excitement after receiving the National Award in Gujarat, describing the moment as special and leaving him “speechless.” Taking to Instagram, he shared the special moment when he was conferred with the Rajat Kamal and the certificate from President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday. (Also read: National Film Awards 2026 highlights: Mammootty gets standing ovation; Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam win Best Actor awards )

He concluded, “I would love to share my biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible and never gives up! Thanks to the respected Jury, I&B Ministry and the honourable president @presidentofindia for the moment. In the end, I would like to believe and say that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come…गणपति बप्पा मोरया.”

He added, “The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone - my parents’ blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends’ encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey.”

He won the award jointly with Mammootty for his performance in Bramayugam.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Chandu Champion tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete.

Kartik Aaryan portrayed the role of Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film was released in 2024.

Kartik underwent a significant physical transformation and intensive training to portray the athlete on screen. His performance received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics upon the film's release.