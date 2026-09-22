Ludhiana: Woman ‘flees’ with ₹80k, jewellery 6 days after marriage

A Facebook friendship that turned into a marriage has allegedly resulted in a ₹80,000 loss for a man from Birmi village, who alleged that the woman concealed her previous marriage, showed him a fake Canadian permanent residency card and fled from his house with cash and gold jewellery six days after their wedding. Accused showed her fake Canadian PR card to victim; case registered against six persons (HT)

The PAU police station has registered a case against Hardeep Kaur of Khanna and five members of her family on the complaint of Gagandeep Singh of Birmi village. Those booked include the woman’s father, Nachhattar Singh; mother, Paramjit Kaur; and brothers, Kamaljit Singh and Inderjit Singh. Police are conducting raids to trace the accused.

According to Gagandeep Singh, he came in contact with Hardeep through Facebook in December 2025. During their conversations, she told him that she was living in Canada and was a permanent resident. She allegedly showed him a copy of a Canadian PR card and assured him that she would take him to Canada after their marriage.

The complainant alleged that the families subsequently agreed to the marriage. His family even sold their plot to arrange money for the wedding preparations. He said his family neither demanded nor accepted dowry from Hardeep’s family; instead, they purchased clothes and other wedding-related items from an expensive shop in Phagwara.

The couple got married on April 8. However, according to the complaint, Gagandeep learnt just three days later that Hardeep had been married before. The complainant further alleged that Hardeep went to her parental home on April 11 for a family ceremony. On April 14, she allegedly left the matrimonial home with ₹80,000 in cash, gold jewellery and other valuables.

Gagandeep later approached the police, alleging that he had been cheated in the name of marriage and a promise to take him to Canada. During the inquiry, police found that the Canadian PR card shown to him was fake and that other family members were also allegedly involved in the matter.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Jaggi, who is investigating the case, said the case was registered on the basis of the complaint and findings of the preliminary inquiry. The exact role of each accused is being verified and further investigation is underway.

The accused have been booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 82(2) (marrying again while the first spouse is alive) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.