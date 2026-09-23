Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026: A friend’s suggestion may be useful, but compare and have an opinion today

The day begins at a quick pace, and your mind may feel busy before your body has fully caught up. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your third house. At night, the Moon moves into Aquarius in your fourth house. Early hours favor calls, short trips, neighbourly exchanges, sibling matters, and clearing small pending tasks that have been hanging around. You may meet someone new who feels easy to talk to, or reconnect with an old friend through a message, visit, or shared errand. Even so, too many little demands can create restlessness, especially if commuting, paperwork, and household coordination pile up together.
By night, your attention shifts toward home, food, and emotional quiet, and you may prefer a calm evening over constant social activity. Saturn is in Pisces, your fifth house, an ongoing slow transit that brings seriousness to romance, children, study goals, and the need to stay consistent rather than impulsive. Rahu is in Aquarius, your fourth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your tenth house, an ongoing axis that can create changing home moods and mixed public expectations, so keep both patience and perspective.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Romance is not flashy today, but it can still feel meaningful through ordinary contact. If you are in a relationship, practical check-ins, short calls, or discussing daily plans may do more for closeness than a dramatic emotional exchange. By evening, softer conversation is easier, especially at home or in a quiet setting.
If single, someone new may enter through your neighborhood, commuting, study circle, or a friendly gathering, though it may begin as comfort and ease rather than immediate intensity. If an old friend reappears, enjoy the conversation without rushing to define it. Avoid carrying frustration from work or traffic into your personal tone. Gentleness will be more attractive than intensity today.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
There is real hard work here, and the pressure may feel heavier if every task arrives at once. The best approach is to break the day into manageable parts. Morning hours support communication-based work, follow-up messages, documentation, sales effort, writing, teaching, and coordination with colleagues. Students may benefit from shorter study sessions with clear targets rather than one long distracted stretch.
If you have a meeting, test, presentation, or interview, prepare your details carefully because quick questions may come. A colleague, sibling-like friend, or familiar contact may offer timely practical help. Be cautious while driving between appointments or answering work calls from the road. Productivity improves once you stop multitasking beyond your actual capacity.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Money matters need awareness, not worry. Spending may go toward transport, mobile bills, food, home supplies, or a small social contribution if you attend a celebration. Keep purchases simple and avoid buying things merely because the day has been tiring. This is a good time to check daily expenses that often escape notice, especially fuel, snacks, subscriptions, or delivery charges. If dealing with outside vendors, inspect quality before making payment.
A friend’s suggestion may be useful, but still compare rates for yourself. Steady money handling today will come from details and discipline, not from any dramatic financial move.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Mental restlessness can wear you down faster than physical work today. Regular meals, enough water, and fewer random snacks from outside places will help your system stay settled. If hygiene looks doubtful, it is better to say no politely and eat later. Driving deserves extra care, particularly when distracted, irritated, or tired. Your body may ask for quiet by evening, so respect that signal. A simple dinner, less screen time, and earlier sleep can do a lot to reduce anxiety and bring your energy back into balance.
Tip for the Day:
Take small tasks one by one and your mind will settle.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More