Chris Spatola cause of death: What happened to Coach K’s son-in-law? Tributes pour in after his death at 47
Duke confirmed the news in a note, stating, “We write to you to share the incredibly difficult news that Chris Spatola passed away unexpectedly yesterday."
Chris Spatola, the son-in-law of longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died unexpectedly at the age of 47.
Duke confirmed the news in a note shared with the university community, stating, “We write to you to share the incredibly difficult news that Chris Spatola passed away unexpectedly yesterday."
The Krzyzewski family also addressed the loss in a statement Tuesday, saying, “There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola."
“Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time,” the family's statement further read.
Chris Spatola cause of death
The cause of Spatola’s death has not been confirmed publicly. Details surrounding his passing remain undisclosed, with his death currently being described as unexpected.
Also read | Chris Spatola family: All about his wife Jamie, children and parents after Coach K's son-in-law dies at 47
Chris Spatola spent five years with the Duke Blue Devils from 2007 to 2012, initially joining Mike Krzyzewski’s staff before taking on the role of director of basketball operations.
ESPN paid tribute
ESPN also remembered Spatola following his death, highlighting the former student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster’s impact on its college basketball coverage.
“Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN’s college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster. He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time," ESPN's statement read.
Spatola’s path from Army to ESPN
Before moving into coaching, Spatola was a four-year starter at Army from 1998 to 2002. After graduating from West Point, he served for five years in the United States Army, including roles as a Battery Commander and Executive Officer.
He also worked with USA Basketball as a court coach for the U.S. Men's National Team, which won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2010 World Championships in Istanbul.
Also read | Matt Kimbrel cause of death: Former Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel’s brother dies at 36; fiancé pens emotional note
Spatola transitioned into sports media in 2012 and went on to build a career as a basketball analyst, including his work with ESPN.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More