Chris Spatola cause of death: What happened to Coach K’s son-in-law? Tributes pour in after his death at 47

Chris Spatola, the son-in-law of longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died unexpectedly at the age of 47. Chris Spatola dies at 47. (X @Chris_Spatola)

Duke confirmed the news in a note shared with the university community, stating, “We write to you to share the incredibly difficult news that Chris Spatola passed away unexpectedly yesterday."

The Krzyzewski family also addressed the loss in a statement Tuesday, saying, “There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola."

“Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time,” the family's statement further read.

Chris Spatola cause of death The cause of Spatola’s death has not been confirmed publicly. Details surrounding his passing remain undisclosed, with his death currently being described as unexpected.

Also read | Chris Spatola family: All about his wife Jamie, children and parents after Coach K's son-in-law dies at 47

Chris Spatola spent five years with the Duke Blue Devils from 2007 to 2012, initially joining Mike Krzyzewski’s staff before taking on the role of director of basketball operations.