When is the full Moon in September 2026? What the Harvest Moon brings for US skywatchers

If you have been waiting for September's full Moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, you will not have to wait much longer. The Harvest Moon reaches peak illumination on September 26, 2026, at 12:49 p.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. HT Image

The timing matters for US skywatchers. The Moon will be below the horizon when it reaches its exact full phase, so you will want to step outside after sunset to see it rise.

But September's Moon can also be viewed through a spiritual and astrological lens.

Also Read Why the New Moon day is considered an auspicious time for meditation, according to a spiritual guru

When is the September 2026 full Moon? The full Moon arrives on September 26 and is known as the Harvest Moon.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac the Harvest Moon is the closest to the autumnal equinox. The equinox arrives on September 22 in 2026, making the September full Moon the one that carries the traditional Harvest Moon name.

For you, that makes the Moon a natural marker for the change from summer to fall.

Also Read Fall Equinox 2026: What astrologers say this seasonal shift can teach you about balance

How can you watch the Harvest Moon in the US? You do not need a telescope.

Find a place with a clear view of the eastern horizon and head outside around sunset on September 26. The Moon will rise looking especially striking near the horizon.

The Almanac notes that the Moon can appear larger and more golden when it is low in the sky. You can also watch it on the following evening if clouds spoil your view.

What does the September full Moon mean in astrology? In astrology, full Moons are often treated as moments of completion, reflection and release.

The September 2026 full Moon falls in Aries according to astrological calendars. Astrologers link Aries with independence, action and personal identity. From that perspective, you might use the full Moon to reflect on where you are acting from your own values and where you are reacting to outside pressure.