Fall Equinox 2026: What astrologers say this seasonal shift can teach you about balance
The fall season arrives with a change you can see in the sky before you notice it in the weather.
The fall season arrives with a change you can see in the sky before you notice it in the weather.
The autumnal equinox takes place on September 22, 2026, marking the beginning of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere. NASA says the equinox occurs when the Sun is directly above Earth’s equator, bringing nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness around the world. After that, daylight hours begin to shorten in the Northern Hemisphere.
For astrologers, however, the equinox carries a different kind of meaning. It marks the start of Libra season, a period traditionally associated with balance, relationships and the search for harmony.
What is the fall equinox?
The equinox is an astronomical event, not an astrological one.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the September equinox marks the point when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator from north to south. It also notes that the word “equinox” comes from the idea of an “equal night,” although day and night are not exactly the same length everywhere on Earth.
The simplest way to think about it is as a turning point in the year. Summer begins to give way to fall, daylight gradually decreases, and the landscape starts to change.
Why does the equinox matter in astrology?
Astrology gives the seasonal shift a symbolic meaning.
US-based astrologer, Theresa Reed, told The Old Farmer’s Almanac that September is a month of major astrological movement, with several planetary changes arriving around the time fall begins.
Libra, which follows Virgo in the zodiac, is traditionally connected with balance and partnership. That makes the equinox an easy moment for reflection: Are you giving too much of yourself in one area of life? Are you making enough room for rest, relationships or your own needs?
These are astrological themes, not scientific predictions. You can treat them as prompts for reflection rather than rules about what will happen next.
How can you mark the fall equinox?
You do not need a complicated ritual.
You might take a walk and notice the first signs of autumn, spend a few quiet minutes thinking about what you want to carry into the new season or write down something you are ready to leave behind.
The equinox also offers a chance to simply look up. NASA's September skywatching guide notes that fall begins on September 22, followed by the Harvest Full Moon on September 26, when Saturn will appear nearby in the evening sky.
Whether you follow astrology or simply enjoy seasonal traditions, the fall equinox offers a clear pause in the year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More