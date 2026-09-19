September Full Moon 2026: What makes the Harvest Moon special, and what does it mean spiritually?

September's Full Moon will light up the US sky on September 26, bringing this year's Harvest Moon. The Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:49 p.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac . Since the peak happens during daylight for much of the US, you should look toward the eastern sky around sunset for the best chance to see it.

The Harvest Moon also arrives just days after the September equinox, which falls on September 22 in 2026. That timing gives this Full Moon its traditional name and connects it with the seasonal shift from summer to fall.

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When is the September Full Moon in 2026? The September Full Moon reaches its exact full phase on Saturday, September 26, at 12:49 p.m. EDT. Space.com says US skywatchers can see the Moon rise in the east around sunset that evening.

You do not need to watch the sky at the exact peak. The Old Farmer's Almanac says the Moon will appear full for about three days, so September 25, 26 and 27 can all offer good viewing opportunities if local weather conditions cooperate.

Why is September's Full Moon called the Harvest Moon? The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. It refers to the Full Moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. In 2026, that happens to be the September Full Moon.

The name also connects with farming history. Around this time of year, the Moon rises closer to sunset for several evenings. That pattern once gave farmers extra light to continue working in their fields. This extra light helped farmers harvest crops after sunset before modern lighting became common.

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What are the other names for the September Full Moon? The Harvest Moon has several other traditional names.

The Corn Moon refers to the seasonal harvest of corn. You may also see Corn Making Moon and Barley Moon used for the September Full Moon.

The Old Farmer's Almanac also lists names connected with seasonal changes, including Falling Leaves Moon, Turning Leaves Moon, Yellow Leaf Moon and Autumn Moon. These names come from different cultural traditions, so they do not represent one universal naming system.

What does the Harvest Moon mean spiritually? The Harvest Moon carries a natural theme of completion and reflection.

You can think about what you planted earlier in the year and what has finally grown. That does not have to mean literal farming. You can look at your relationships, work, habits, personal goals and emotional growth.

If you follow spiritual practices, you can use this Full Moon as a moment to pause and ask yourself what deserves your attention now and what you can finally leave behind.