Cleveland Clinic says you don’t have to be religious to meditate: Here's what beginners should know

You may think meditation belongs to a particular religion or spiritual tradition. But you do not need to follow a religion to try it. Cleveland Clinic says meditation has roots in religious traditions, but people can also practice it in nonreligious ways.

A recent article by Cleveland Clinic describes meditation as a practice that can involve focusing your attention, working with your breath or concentrating on a word, phrase, image or physical sensation. That makes meditation accessible even if you do not consider yourself religious or spiritual.

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Do you have to be religious to meditate? No. Cleveland Clinic explains that meditation includes both religious and nonreligious forms. Buddhist, Christian, Sufi and Taoist traditions have their own meditation practices. Guided meditation, mindfulness meditation and some movement-based practices can also work without a religious framework.

So, you can meditate without adopting a particular belief system. You can simply sit quietly, focus on your breathing or pay attention to what you experience in the present moment.

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What is meditation actually supposed to do? Cleveland Clinic explains that meditation can take many forms. You can focus on your body, observe your emotions, repeat a mantra, concentrate on an image or practice mindfulness. You can even meditate while walking by paying attention to your breathing and surroundings.

The goal can change depending on the type of meditation you choose. If your thoughts keep appearing, you can notice them and gently return your attention to your chosen focus.

Can meditation help with stress? Cleveland Clinic says research has linked regular meditation with several areas of well-being, including stress, mood, focus, emotional regulation, pain and sleep. It also notes possible benefits for symptoms linked to anxiety, depression and PTSD.

Meditation is a complementary practice, and healthcare providers do not recommend using it as the only treatment for a medical problem. You can think of it as one possible tool to add to your overall well-being routine.

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Which type of meditation should you try? Cleveland Clinic lists several approaches, including mindfulness, mantra meditation, body-focused meditation, emotion-focused meditation, visualisation and meditation with movement.

If sitting still feels difficult, you can try walking meditation. If you prefer structure, you can try a guided practice. If repeating a word or phrase helps you focus, you can explore mantra meditation.

The key is to find a method that feels manageable enough to practise regularly.

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How can you start meditation at home? You can start with a quiet and comfortable space. Cleveland Clinic recommends setting aside time in your day and making meditation part of your routine. It also suggests exploring different methods and seeking guidance when you need it.

You do not need an elaborate setup.

Sit comfortably. Choose one thing to focus on, such as your breath. Notice when your attention wanders. Then gently bring it back. You can also use a guided meditation app or another trusted resource if you prefer someone to lead you through the practice.

Can meditation be spiritual without being religious? According to Cleveland Clinic meditation does not require one fixed belief system. You can explore the practice in a way that fits your own worldview.

For some people, that may become part of a spiritual routine. For others, it may remain a simple mindfulness practice. Either way, you do not need to wait until you feel perfectly calm or spiritually connected before you begin.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. If you have a health condition or mental health concern, speak with a healthcare professional.