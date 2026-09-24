Feeling stuck on your spiritual path? A spiritual expert shares 9 lessons for seekers

A spiritual practice does not always feel peaceful or rewarding. Some days, meditation may feel effortless. On other days, you may sit quietly and wonder whether anything is changing at all. You may also compare your experiences with others or worry that you are not progressing fast enough.

Spiritual organisation, Aathman Awareness Centre, offers a different way to look at these moments. Its guidance for spiritual seekers focuses less on measuring progress and more on continuing the practice with discipline, patience and surrender.

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What are the lessons spiritual seekers should learn? Stop measuring your spiritual progress You do not have to keep checking whether meditation is “working”. According to the Aathman Awareness Centre, worrying about your progress can become another task on top of meditation.

Instead, let your main task remain simple: sit and practise. A quiet or uneventful meditation still counts. You do not need a dramatic experience every time you sit.

Do not wait until you feel motivated You may sometimes wait for the right mood before meditating. The Aathman Awareness Centre suggests reversing that approach.

Sit first and allow enthusiasm to follow. The practice itself can help you reconnect with energy and positivity. You do not need to feel completely ready before you begin.

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Treat difficult times as part of the journey Obstacles can make you question your practice. Instead of immediately giving up, use them as an opportunity to look deeper.

The centre advises seekers to respond to difficulties by returning to meditation rather than abandoning it. When you feel stuck, consistency can matter more than chasing a particular experience.

End your meditation with a prayer A simple prayer can give your sitting a clear ending. The Aathman Awareness Centre suggests asking for obstacles to be removed, for your practice to remain regular and for deeper understanding and guidance to come.

You can use this moment to express what you genuinely need instead of trying to force a particular spiritual experience.

Let spiritual experiences come and go Meditation can sometimes bring unusual or powerful experiences. But you do not need to hold on to them.

The centre cautions that striking experiences and siddhis can become distractions when you become too attached to them. A meditation session without a special experience does not mean that you failed.

Look at where you feel stuck When progress feels difficult, pause and ask yourself where the real obstacle lies.

You may need to reconsider a habit, expectation or attitude that keeps you from moving forward. The Aathman Awareness Centre describes this process as part of spiritual ripening and encourages seekers to reorient themselves when they recognise where they feel held back.