Nausea, dizziness and cold sweats: Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 4 lesser-known symptoms of heart attacks in women
Heart attacks can manifest differently in women. Dr Sood shares signs to watch out for.
When we picture a heart attack, the scene is often dramatic: someone clutching their chest and collapsing. But heart attacks do not always unfold that way, particularly in women, who may experience symptoms that are less obvious or different from the classic warning signs.
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting four lesser-known warning signs of a heart attack in women. In an Instagram video shared on September 22, the physician explains why these symptoms can be easy to overlook and why they should not be ignored.
Pressure or pain in the chest
Pain, pressure or discomfort in the chest is widely recognised as a common warning sign of a heart attack, and women can experience this symptom too. Dr Sood highlights, “Chest pain, discomfort, or pressure. This might feel like squeezing or fullness in the center of the chest.”
Pain in unexpected places
In women, a heart attack can also cause pain in parts of the body that may seem unrelated to the heart. This can include the jaw, neck, arms or even the back, making these symptoms easy to overlook or mistake for other conditions. The physician points out, “Not just the chest! Watch for discomfort in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw, or even the stomach.”
Shortness of breath
Feeling breathless can be another warning sign of a heart attack in women and may occur with or without other symptoms, such as chest pain or discomfort in seemingly unrelated parts of the body. Dr Sood stresses, “Shortness of breath – sometimes it sneaks in with or without chest pain.”
Cold sweats, nausea or dizziness
Heart attacks in women can also manifest through less obvious symptoms, such as lightheadedness, nausea, vomiting or cold sweats. These symptoms may not immediately seem related to the heart, but they can be important warning signs and should not be overlooked.
Dr Sood explains, “Cold sweats, nausea, or dizziness. It could feel like the flu or stress, but if it’s sudden, pay attention! For many women, these symptoms are subtle. It might feel like acid reflux, the flu, or simply “getting older,” which is why it’s crucial to listen to your body and take these signs seriously.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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