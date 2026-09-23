Tired of scrolling after work? Try these DIY home decor ideas using things you already have

After work, household chores and the everyday rush, having some free time does not always mean reaching for the phone. Speaking from personal experience, the more time I spend scrolling, the more tired I feel. Recently, I came across the idea of doing DIY home decor, and it took me back to the time when creating and making new things was something I genuinely enjoyed. Adulthood can make us forget about the little things we once loved doing. But if you are like me and want to spend your free time doing something creative, these DIY home decor ideas using things already available at home could be a better way to switch off from the screen. DIY home decor ideas (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

From old fabrics and jars to unused frames and everyday household items, these simple ideas can turn things you already have into something new for your home. And the best part? They can add a little bit of your personality and creativity to your interiors.

Turn that old frame into a wall decor piece Have an unused photo frame sitting inside a cupboard? Instead of letting it collect dust, turn it into a small piece of wall art. Place a piece of unused fabric of your choice, an old magazine page or even a favourite print inside the frame. If you have several frames in different sizes, group them together to create a personalised gallery wall, especially if you already have a few empty spots on your walls.

Note: Vintage frames can make this idea even more interesting. Look for ones with intricate craftsmanship or detailing, as they can add an elegant, timeless feel to the space.

Give an old tray a decorative makeover An old wooden or metal tray does not have to remain hidden in the kitchen. Clean it thoroughly and give it a fresh look using leftover paint, paper, fabric or decorative elements. Once finished, it can be used as a display tray for candles, books, small plants or other objects. Also, you can use them as a wall hanging in the kitchen itself.

Make a memory corner with old photographs Print a few favourite photographs and create a small memory wall using old frames, clips, or string. You can also mix the photographs with postcards, handwritten notes, or small pieces of paper that hold a memory. It does not have to be only old photographs; you can also use ones attached to a happy memory of your own.

Note: You can also use the fairy lights around them to create that dreamy look.

Turn jars and bottles into decorative pieces Before throwing away empty glass jars, clean them and see if they can become something useful. Small jars can be used as vases, candle holders or containers for dried flowers. You can leave the glass transparent for a minimal look or decorate the outside with leftover ribbon, fabric or paint.

Have leftover fabric? Don't throw it away yet An old dupatta, scarf or fabric scrap can become more than just something sitting in a cupboard. Use it as a curtain tie-back, wrap it around a plain cushion or stretch an interesting piece over an unused frame to create wall art.