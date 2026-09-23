Glutathione supplements failed 25-year-old Sravya: Know why she doesn’t want other Indian women to fall into this trap

I remember the first time I read Sravya’s story. As I went through her testimony, I felt warmth in my heart, but I also felt worried. How could something that seemed like a simple health solution lead to such serious problems? Her story reminded me that our desire for beauty and perfection can lead us to uncomfortable places, especially for women facing strong social pressures. Is there any danger in taking glutathione? (Sravya and Dr Sowmya) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Sravya's journey started like many others Growing up in South India, she felt the pressure of colorism. This affected how she saw herself. Many people have experienced it: advertisements that praise lighter skin tones and comments from friends and family about beauty standards. For Sravya, this insecurity pushed her to try a glutathione supplement, which promised to lighten her skin and boost her confidence. Who wouldn’t want that?

As weeks passed, something concerning happened. Her liver markers changed. Thankfully, her sister, Dr Sowmya, a radiologist and co-founder of Aezora, noticed the change during a routine scan and reported it right away. The finding was shocking: instead of improving, her body was suffering from the problems caused by the unregulated supplement industry.

Sravya's innocent wish to look better led her to a new understanding. She began to ask an important question: when did people start to see supplements as the answer to every health problem? This is a discussion many women should have, but it often gets ignored until it's too late.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 23,000 people visit the emergency room each year due to problems caused by dietary supplements. More than 2,100 hospitalizations also occur. This shows a troubling trend in an industry that seems to prioritize marketing over health.

Sravya shares her experiences Many women, daughters, sisters, and mothers seek an often unreachable beauty standard. When her sister expressed concerns about what she had noticed, Sravya found it resonated with her. Lab reports increasingly show that many supplements can do more harm than good. This issue isn't just about one bad brand; it reflects a system that exploits insecurities to sell products without considering health.

Health exploitation or health education? When Sravya noticed a worrying trend, she realized women wanted fewer products that exploited their insecurities, not more solutions. This insight led her and Dr Sowmya to start Aezora, an initiative that helps women make better choices about supplements. Instead of feeding a market that exploits these vulnerabilities, they focus on educating women so each one can understand what she truly needs for her health.