Doctors reveal everything you should avoid when taking glutathione for safety and effectiveness: Here's why

Glutathione is an antioxidant produced naturally by the liver. It's considered the 'king of antioxidants' and is essential for optimal health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, dermatologists explained that when taking glutathione supplements for immune system support, detoxification, and to potentially slow the ageing process, there are some things to avoid for your safety. Also read | Shefali Jariwala death: Doctors warn skin lightening glutathione injections aren't without risk or ‘severe side effects’ If you are taking a glutathione supplement, it’s also best to avoid junk food, processed sugars, and fried items. (Freepik)

Dr Soma Sarkar, a dermatologist and co-founder of SkinBB, shared that glutathione is a powerful antioxidant produced by your liver that plays a crucial role in detoxifying chemicals and protecting your cells from damage. If you're considering taking glutathione supplements, according to Dr Sarkar, here's what you should know: “Glutathione is a drug that helps as an antioxidant. It is metabolised in the liver, so the status of the liver should be good. Therefore, one has to see if the patient (taking glutathione) has any kind of liver conditions.”

Don't smoke and drink

She added, “Secondly, it is vital to check if the patient is on a lot of drugs for any liver ailment or liver impairment. People with G6PD deficiency have to keep these things in mind.” G6PD deficiency is a genetic condition where the body lacks enough of the enzyme glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD), which is crucial for red blood cell health.

Dr Sarkar added that glutathione levels in the body aren't directly reduced by the absence of enzymes in a simplistic manner. Instead, enzymes play a role in glutathione synthesis and metabolism. She explained it's crucial to understand that taking glutathione doesn't give you a free pass to neglect lifestyle management.

She said, for instance, you can't rely solely on glutathione to 'wash out' the harmful effects of smoking or excessive drinking. According to her, glutathione supports your body's natural detoxification processes and antioxidant defences, but it doesn't negate the need for healthy habits.

According to Dr Sarkar, “When patients are on glutathione, because it's an antioxidant, people tend to forget that lifestyle management is important. They feel that because I'm taking glutathione, I can smoke and drink. Please understand that there has to be a balance. If your lifestyle is not healthy, even if you're taking glutathione, you will not see good results.”

It’s best to avoid junk food

Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, added, “Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant that is naturally made by the body. It is often taken as a supplement to help improve skin, boost immunity, reduce oxidative stress, and even support liver health. It can also have skin-brightening and anti-ageing effects. This antioxidant works by combating free radicals and supporting the body's detoxification process, ultimately promoting overall well-being.”

Dr Chause said that while glutathione is considered, there are some things to avoid while taking it to ensure maximum benefit: “People should take it only after consulting the doctor. Don’t just take it because it has been promoted online. Moreover, if you are advised to take it, then avoid alcohol and smoking, as both can lower the body’s natural antioxidant levels and reduce the effectiveness of the supplement.”

She added, “If you are taking this supplement, it’s also best to avoid junk food, processed sugars, and fried items, which can increase oxidative stress. Certain medications, like chemotherapy drugs or anti-psychotics, may also interfere, so always check with your doctor while taking glutathione. For those taking it for skin glow, don’t forget sun protection. Use sunscreen over SPF 50, or as advised by the expert, and moisturiser as well.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.