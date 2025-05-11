Glutathione: All about the hype, benefits and risks of this powerful anti-ageing miracle molecule your body needs now

In an era of ubiquitous environmental toxicants, oxidative stressors and lifestyle-induced metabolic burdens, the body’s endogenous detoxification systems can falter. Glutathione, a pivotal endogenous antioxidant, emerges as a therapeutic cornerstone for systemic detoxification, skin rejuvenation and cellular homeostasis, restoring vitality and radiance. Here's all you need to know about glutathione, the powerful antioxidant that celebrities use for glowing skin and detox.(Image by Pixabay)

Glutathione: The molecular guardian

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Viral Desai, Board-Certified Super Specialist, Cosmetic Plastic and Hair Transplant Surgeon and Medical Director at DHI India, shared, “Glutathione, a tripeptide synthesised in hepatocytes from cysteine, glutamine and glycine, is the body’s primary redox buffer.”

Singer Rihanna, socialite Kim Kardashian are said to have tried glutathione and closer home, (far right) content creator Tarini Peshawaria says it helped her fight stubborn tan(Instagram )

He revealed, “It neutralises reactive oxygen species (ROS), detoxifies xenobiotics and modulates immune responses. Its depletion, driven by ageing, suboptimal nutrition, or chronic oxidative stress, compromises detoxification pathways and accelerates cellular ageing, manifesting as skin dullness, fatigue and systemic dysfunction.”

Mechanism of glutathione therapy

According to Dr Viral Desai, administered via intravenous (IV) infusion, intramuscular injection, or oral supplementation, glutathione therapy augments systemic antioxidant capacity. IV administration optimises bioavailability, bypassing first-pass metabolism. Dr Viral Desai highlighted that the key mechanisms include:

Liver Detoxification: Glutathione conjugates with electrophilic toxins, heavy metals, and lipophilic xenobiotics in phase II biotransformation, facilitating biliary and renal excretion.

Skin Depigmentation: By inhibiting tyrosinase enzyme and modulating pheomelanin synthesis, glutathione reduces hyperpigmentation, promoting a uniform, luminous complexion.

Mitochondrial Optimisation: It enhances ATP production and reduces oxidative mitochondrial damage, improving cellular bioenergetics.

It enhances ATP production and reduces oxidative mitochondrial damage, improving cellular bioenergetics. Immunomodulation: Glutathione upregulates T-cell function and cytokine balance, boosting host defense.

Clinical benefits

1. Skin enhancement: Glutathione’s melanogenesis suppression yields a brighter, even-toned dermis, a phenomenon lauded in aesthetic medicine.

2. Liver protection: It supports detoxification, critical for metabolizing pharmaceuticals, ethanol, and environmental pollutants.

3. Systemic vitality: Patients report enhanced vigor, cognitive clarity, and reduced fatigue, attributed to optimized redox homeostasis.

4. Anti-inflammatory effects: By downregulating pro-inflammatory cytokines, glutathione may reduce chronic inflammatory states, such as rheumatoid arthritis or metabolic syndrome.

Therapeutic protocol

Dr Viral Desai explained, “IV glutathione infusions, typically 600-1200 mg per session, are administered over 30 minutes. A regimen of 4-8 weekly sessions is often required for perceptible outcomes, with maintenance doses thereafter.”

Glutathione, acclaimed as the ultimate antioxidant, has garnered widespread recognition for its remarkable ability to promote brighter, more even-toned skin, igniting a transformative wave in the world of beauty.

He pointed out, “Adverse effects are rare, though localised erythema or transient discomfort at the infusion site may occur. Pre-treatment evaluation by your doctor is essential to rule out contraindications, such as hypersensitivity.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.