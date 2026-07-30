Nutritionist shares 3 toxic everyday items in your kitchen you should throw away immediately: Regular kitchen sponge to…

There are certain everyday items in your house that you use daily, but are actually toxic to your health. On July 29, Kiran Kukreja, a certified nutritionist and dietitian, highlighted three common household products that pose potential risks to human health and provided safer, non-toxic alternatives.

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In an Instagram reel, the nutritionist warned against using three toxic kitchen items that can harm your health: traditional kitchen sponges, standard dishwashing soaps, and aluminium foil. Instead, she suggested using safer alternatives.

“We spend so much time choosing healthy food…but rarely think about what we’re cooking it in or cleaning it with. These are 3 kitchen swaps I made that honestly just make more sense. They’re simple, practical, and help reduce unnecessary chemical exposure in your everyday routine,” the nutritionist captioned the post.

Here's why you shouldn't use the three kitchen items and their alternatives, as suggested by the nutritionist: