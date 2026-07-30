Nutritionist shares 3 toxic everyday items in your kitchen you should throw away immediately: Regular kitchen sponge to…
Certified nutritionist Kiran Kukreja identified three common kitchen items that could harm health and expose you to chemicals during food preparation.
There are certain everyday items in your house that you use daily, but are actually toxic to your health. On July 29, Kiran Kukreja, a certified nutritionist and dietitian, highlighted three common household products that pose potential risks to human health and provided safer, non-toxic alternatives.
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In an Instagram reel, the nutritionist warned against using three toxic kitchen items that can harm your health: traditional kitchen sponges, standard dishwashing soaps, and aluminium foil. Instead, she suggested using safer alternatives.
“We spend so much time choosing healthy food…but rarely think about what we’re cooking it in or cleaning it with. These are 3 kitchen swaps I made that honestly just make more sense. They’re simple, practical, and help reduce unnecessary chemical exposure in your everyday routine,” the nutritionist captioned the post.
Here's why you shouldn't use the three kitchen items and their alternatives, as suggested by the nutritionist:
Regular kitchen sponge
Regular kitchen sponges are often the dirtiest things in your kitchen, as they trap food particles and stay damp, allowing bacteria to grow. Instead, the nutritionist recommended using a coconut coir scrubber, which is plastic-free, dries faster, and is easier to replace.
Regular dishwashing gel
Many liquids contain chemicals like isothiazolinones, synthetic fragrances, and dyes, the nutritionist warned. This makes using standard dishwashing soaps filled with synthetic chemicals harmful to your health. Instead, she recommends, "Use a safer plant-based alternative, like natural dishwasher liquid, which cleans effectively without unnecessary ingredients.
Aluminium foil
Heat and acidity can cause aluminium to transfer into your food, according to the nutritionist. “Instead, choose parchment paper whenever possible,” she suggested.
Overall, the nutritionist encourages a mindful approach to the tools and substances used in daily food preparation, as they shape your environment and the food you eat, helping it stay healthy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Kiran Kukreja is a certified nutritionist, dietitian, and health coach for weight loss, diet planning and a better overall well-being. She specialises in managing diseases like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, gut issues, and high blood pressure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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