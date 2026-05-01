The energy surrounding you is very important for your overall well-being. You might not understand, but there may be times when you are not able to feel that someone or something is feeding off your energy. Your mood starts dipping, you feel heavy, or things start going wrong for no reason at all. 3 simple kitchen items you can carry daily to protect your energy (Freepik)

People usually brush these off, calling it ’a bad timing’. However, it’s just your energy picking up things from people or environments around you. You might not always feel the negative energy around you, so it can be wise to protect yourself from it.

ALSO READ: Buddha Purnima 2026 Full Moon Horoscope: Osho Zen tarot predictions for your zodiac signs

Well, not everything substantial in life requires a big ritual or a complicated routine. Sometimes it’s the smallest things that can make all the difference.

According to Tarot & Akashic Reader Aarushi Sharma, it helps to have a few simple things with you to keep your energy steady throughout the day. And interestingly enough, they are already in your kitchen.

Here are three simple things you can start carrying with you daily:

Cloves Cloves are known for their strong protective nature and help absorb unwanted or heavy energy around you. If you often feel drained after meeting certain people or being in crowded places, keeping a few cloves in your wallet or bag can help create a subtle shield.

ALSO READ: Zodiac compatibility: 5 most compatible zodiac pairs, as per Chinese astrology

Cardamom Cardamom is often associated with positivity. Keeping one or two pieces with you during the day can help lift your mood and keep your energy feeling clean and balanced.

Black pepper Black pepper is often associated with protection against jealousy or negative intentions. Carrying five to seven black pepper with you can help you feel more stable and less affected by what others think or feel about you.

ALSO READ: Do karmic partners get married? An expert answers