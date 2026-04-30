There are some relationships where you may feel an instant connection, but somehow things just do not work out, and you keep going in a loop. These kinds of bonds are usually known as karmic relationships in the spiritual world. No matter how hard you try, you cannot solve the puzzle, which can be frustrating. Most of the time, people do not have the patience to hold onto something that is emotionally and psychologically draining. As a result, in most instances, people move on without getting closure, believing that karmic partners are not meant to be together. But what if there is a possibility of karmic partners getting married? Do karmic partners get married? An expert answers (Pinterest)

According to Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, karmic partners can absolutely get married, but there is a catch. She says, “Karmic partners can absolutely get married, but only when both people are willing to heal old patterns, release ego, and grow emotionally.”

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Kishori continues, “These relationships are intense because they come with lessons, triggers, and unfinished karmic cycles, not just romance. If both partners choose understanding over pride and growth over repeated conflict, the bond can turn into a lasting marriage. Otherwise, the connection often remains a lesson rather than a lifelong partnership.”

How to know if you are in a karmic relationship An instant connection: This is one of the strongest signs of a karmic bond. You feel a sense of familiarity from the very first interaction, and it can feel surreal, as if it were always meant to happen.

These relationships are about growth and act like mirrors, reflecting your inner self. Karmic bonds may push you toward self-awareness and transformation, acting as catalysts that help you evolve into a stronger, more conscious version of yourself.

Types of karmic relationships you may encounter The Teacher Relationship: Some people enter your life to awaken awareness. They may challenge your beliefs, confront your comfort zones, and reveal patterns you never noticed before. Though the experience may not always feel pleasant, their presence pushes you toward deeper personal growth.

The Mirror Relationship: After intense karmic lessons, life sometimes introduces a relationship that feels calm, supportive, and emotionally safe. These connections help restore balance. They allow the heart to rebuild trust and discover emotional stability.

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The Healing Relationship: After intense karmic lessons, life may introduce a relationship that feels calm, supportive, and emotionally safe. Their role is not to harm you, but to reflect what your soul is ready to heal.

The Soul Alignment Relationship: These relationships feel naturally harmonious. There is mutual respect, emotional maturity, and shared growth.