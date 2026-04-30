Under the radiant Full Moon of Buddha Purnima on May 1, 2026, the universe asks us to pause, reflect, and realign. This sacred moon carries a powerful energy of karma release, wisdom, forgiveness, and spiritual awakening. Buddha Purnima 2026 Full Moon Horoscope: Osho Zen tarot predictions for your zodiac signs (Magnific)

Using the Osho Zen Tarot deck, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe delves into the emotional patterns, karmic lessons, healing journeys, and spiritual growth of each zodiac sign during the powerful Full Moon of Buddha Purnima, along with crystal guidance and a full moon special ritual anyone can do.

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“Since Buddha Purnima represents enlightenment, freedom, kindness, and inner growth, this reflective deck is designed to help reveal the deeper lessons each zodiac sign needs to learn during this special lunar time. Rather than focusing only on prediction, the reading highlights self-awareness, emotional clarity, and the spiritual guidance needed to navigate this period with balance and consciousness,” said the IPHM-certified Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker.

Here is what each zodiac sign needs to know during this divine lunar portal.

Aries This Full Moon brings emotional wisdom and powerful spiritual alignment. You are entering a time when confusion fades, and things start to make sense. New opportunities will appear, but only when you trust your inner voice. Meditation will bring your strongest answers.

Crystal Support: Clear Quartz and Sunstone

Taurus Life asks you to loosen your grip. Holding too tightly is blocking abundance. This Buddha Purnima teaches surrender and trust. Step outside your comfort zone; your true power lies in flexibility and self-mastery.

Crystal Support: Green Aventurine and Citrine

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Gemini A beautiful emotional cycle is completing. Relationships, career, or personal healing are reaching divine timing. Trust endings because they are making space for powerful rebirth. This moon supports deep inner transformation and emotional peace.

Crystal Support: Moonstone and Labradorite

Cancer Your perspective is shifting completely. This is a time to trust the unknown and move forward without fear. The Full Moon asks you to release overthinking and take a leap of faith.

Crystal Support: Aquamarine and Selenite

Leo Your heart is being softened. Allow yourself to receive love, help, and emotional support. Healing enters when control leaves. This moon blesses emotional recovery, especially in love and family matters. Let vulnerability become your strength.

Crystal Support: Rose Quartz and Carnelian

Virgo This is your sign to stop carrying dead weight. Emotional exhaustion, old patterns, and mental clutter must be released now. Buddha Purnima asks you to rest, detach, and trust silence. Sometimes healing happens when you do less.

Crystal Support: Amethyst and Smoky Quartz

Libra You are being pushed to break old rules and reclaim your independence. Stress may feel high, but success follows courage. This Full Moon supports bold decisions and self-respect. Stop pleasing everyone, your freedom is your blessing.

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Crystal Support: Black Tourmaline and Pyrite

Scorpio Your lesson is emotional honesty. Half-hearted energy creates confusion. Whether in love or work, commit fully or release it. This moon asks for balance between heart and mind. Authenticity will attract the right people toward you.

Crystal Support: Garnet and Obsidian

Sagittarius A highly abundant period begins. Your confidence and spiritual growth are attracting beautiful opportunities. You are entering a phase of recognition and expansion. Stay grounded while receiving blessings. Gratitude will multiply everything.

Crystal Support: Citrine and Tiger’s Eye

Capricorn Deep soul healing is happening quietly. This Full Moon reconnects you with peace after emotional storms. Family matters, inner-child healing, and spiritual growth are strongly emphasised. Trust divine timing; balance is returning beautifully.

Crystal Support: Black Tourmaline and Clear Quartz

Aquarius The lesson here is releasing fear-based control. You don’t have to push things to happen. Courage comes when you trust life’s natural flow. Friendships, networking, and emotional support systems become important blessings during this moon cycle.

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Crystal Support: Labradorite and Blue Lace Agate

Pisces Going with the flow: Your spiritual intuition is extremely high right now. The challenge is avoiding overthinking. You should trust your instincts more than your fears. This Full Moon opens the door to spiritual downloads, dream messages, and emotional clarity if you allow yourself to be still.

Crystal Support: Moonstone and Amethyst

Collective full moon remedy for Buddha Purnima Light a white candle, offer gratitude to the universe, and write down three things you are ready to release. Keep a clear quartz or moonstone nearby during meditation. Chanting “Om Mani Padme Hum” or sitting in silence under moonlight will help cleanse stagnant energy and invite peace.

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Disclaimer: This content is intended for spiritual guidance and self-reflection purposes only. Individual experiences may vary.