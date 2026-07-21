Next generation of health care software won’t look like traditional EHRs

For more than two decades, Electronic Health Records (EHRs) have been the backbone of health care operations. They digitised paper records, improved accessibility, and became the system of record for hospitals, clinics, and nursing facilities worldwide. Yet for many clinicians, EHRs have also become a source of frustration. Health care (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The promise of health care technology was to help providers spend more time with patients. Instead, many health care workers now spend a significant portion of their day feeding information into software systems designed primarily for storage, compliance, and billing. According to multiple industry studies, clinicians can spend nearly half of their workday interacting with EHRs and administrative systems. In skilled nursing facilities, documentation alone can consume more than 25 hours per nurse every week. The problem is becoming increasingly urgent.

The US is experiencing one of the largest demographic shifts in its history. By 2030, one in five Americans will be over the age of 65. At the same time, the health care industry is facing a severe workforce shortage. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing estimates that more than one million nurses could leave the workforce by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, nearly 90% of skilled nursing facilities already report staffing challenges. The result is a growing mismatch between the demand for care and the availability of health care professionals. This is why the next generation of health care software cannot simply be a better EHR. The future belongs to systems that actively participate in care delivery rather than merely recording it. Traditional EHRs were built around documentation. AI-native health care systems will be built around execution.

Instead of asking clinicians to navigate dozens of screens, manually search patient records, reconcile care plans, and complete repetitive documentation workflows, AI systems will increasingly understand clinical context, gather relevant information automatically, generate compliant documentation, identify gaps in care, and assist providers in real time. In many ways, health care software is undergoing the same transformation that customer support, software development, and financial services are experiencing. Software is evolving from passive infrastructure into an active digital workforce. This shift is especially important in skilled nursing facilities, one of health care 's most underserved technology segments.

Despite representing a market worth more than $200 billion annually, skilled nursing facilities have historically received far less technological innovation than hospitals and physician practices. Nearly one million clinicians work across approximately 15,000 skilled nursing facilities in the US, yet most modern health care Artificial Intelligence (AI) products have focused on outpatient environments where workflows are comparatively simple.

The reality inside a skilled nursing facility is very different.

Documentation is tied not only to clinical care but also to reimbursement, regulatory compliance, quality ratings, and operational performance. A single patient encounter often requires clinicians to synthesise care plans, medication records, assessments, physician orders, progress notes, and reimbursement requirements. The administrative burden is enormous. For a typical 100-bed skilled nursing facility generating approximately $15 million in annual revenue, documentation-related inefficiencies can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in missed reimbursement opportunities while consuming substantial nursing resources. As new CMS reporting requirements continue to expand, the complexity only increases. At Autoset, we believe health care software should function less like a database and more like a highly trained clinical teammate. That belief led us to build AI Nurses for skilled nursing facilities. Instead of forcing clinicians to manually translate observations into documentation, Autoset allows nurses to simply communicate patient information naturally. Our AI understands the clinical context, pulls relevant data from existing systems, drafts documentation, identifies missing information, recommends corrections, and completes workflows directly within the EHR.

The goal is not to replace clinicians. The goal is to eliminate the administrative work that prevents them from practicing at the top of their license. When documentation becomes autonomous, nurses can spend more time with patients, facilities can improve revenue capture, and health care organisations can reduce burnout while improving compliance.

Early evidence across health care suggests the impact can be substantial. AI-assisted documentation has demonstrated the ability to dramatically reduce documentation time, increase clinician satisfaction, improve patient interaction, and decrease administrative burden. These gains become even more valuable in environments where staffing shortages are already affecting care delivery. What excites me most is that we are only at the beginning of this transition.

The first generation of health care AI focused on transcription. The next generation will focus on action. Health care software will increasingly understand workflows, coordinate across systems, surface clinical insights, manage documentation autonomously, and support operational decision-making. In the years ahead, clinicians may look back at manual documentation the same way today's health care workers look back at paper charts. The organisations that thrive in the next decade will not be the ones with the largest databases. They will be the ones that successfully combine human expertise with intelligent systems that remove administrative friction from care. Health care has never needed more clinicians. The reality is that we may not get them.

What we can build instead are AI systems that allow every clinician to accomplish far more than was previously possible. That is what the future of health care software looks like. And it looks nothing like the EHRs we know today.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sai Charan, founder, Autoset.