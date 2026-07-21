Brazil's Vinicius Jr undergoes chin harmonisation procedure, looks unrecognisable post FIFA World Cup

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior is making headlines once again; however, it was for reasons beyond the football pitch. The Real Madrid forward has attracted widespread attention in Brazil after appearing with a noticeably sharper facial profile, with local media reporting that he recently underwent a chin harmonisation procedure. Images published by several Brazilian outlets show the 26-year-old with a more defined chin and jawline after reportedly having the cosmetic treatment in Goiania following Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign. Brazil crashed out of the FIFA World Cup after loss to Norway. (AFP)

While Brazil's World Cup campaign ended in disappointment, Vinicius has once again become one of football's biggest talking points, this time for a striking new look rather than his performances on the field.

As Vinicius prepares to return to Madrid for the start of pre-season, his transformed appearance has quickly become a topic of discussion among fans and across social media.

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According to Brazilian media reports, the procedure was intended to enhance facial balance and definition. Chin harmonisation, also known as chin reshaping or profile harmonisation, is an aesthetic treatment that may involve surgical or non-surgical techniques to modify the chin's shape, size, or projection.

Rather than focusing solely on a single facial feature, specialists evaluate the relationship among the chin, nose, lips, and jawline to create a more balanced profile.