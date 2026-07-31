Mumbai: Even as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has alleged that union home minister Amit Shah had ordered the police to lathi-charge youngsters protesting against paper leaks in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar from July 20-25, Maharashtra’s higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday claimed that the Delhi police had collected stones from Jantar Mantar area and the finger prints found on the stones would be matched with the Aadhaar database to identify miscreants. Fingerprints on Jantar Mantar stones to be matched with Aadhaar data to identify protesters: Minister

While addressing a press conference in Kolhapur on Thursday, Patil said, “The Delhi Police has prepared a detailed report that will stun everyone. It contains an analysis based on advanced technology showing how people facing criminal charges and foreign elements were involved in the protest. They have collected even the smallest stones used during the protest, along with fingerprints found on them. The police will substantiate their claims based on the report.”

Patil hinted that action would be taken against anti-social elements and those with criminal records who had participated in the protests last week.

“The police have analysed the criminal backgrounds of those who were detained. They have categorised the protesters facing criminal cases based on the types of crimes known across the world,” the minister said.

Referring to the allegations by Rahul Gandhi, Patil said, “On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is alleging that Amit Shah ordered the lathi-charge. On the other hand, the police have presented data obtained through advanced technology. The police will have to prove their claims, and Rahul Gandhi will also have to substantiate his allegations.”