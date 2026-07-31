Day after Waris Punjab De protesters storm Chandigarh, Ayali, 14 others booked

A day after supporters of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) stormed the city, breaking through barricades and demanding the release of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh prisoners, UT police registered a case against MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and 14 other leaders for disobeying the order issued by a public servant and other offences. The FIR states that protesters armed with swords, axes, spears and sticks attacked police while attempting to force their way through the barricades. (HT File)

According to the FIR, around 2,500-3,000 supporters, led by party leaders, reached Gaushala Chowk in Sector 45, Chandigarh, around 1 pm, blocked the road and disrupted traffic while raising slogans and carrying posters of Amritpal Singh. Senior police officers repeatedly informed them that prohibitory orders under Section 163 (barring the assembly of more than five persons) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force and urged them to shift to the designated protest site at the rally ground in Sector 25 but they allegedly refused to disperse.

Police alleged that some leaders incited the crowd to break through barricades and move ahead. The FIR states that protesters armed with swords, axes, spears and sticks attacked police while attempting to force their way through the barricades.

During the protest, the demonstrators allegedly broke barricades, climbed atop a police water cannon vehicle and damaged its nozzle while assaulting its driver. Assistant sub-inspector Gurjeet Singh reportedly suffered a deep injury to his hand and was treated at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. Several other police personnel also sustained minor injuries, the FIR said.

The protesters eventually reached the Sector 7-8 roundabout, just minutes from the Punjab governor’s residence, triggering a major security concern. The demonstration also caused widespread traffic disruption across the city, affecting commuters, including schoolchildren, during the afternoon.

Those named in the FIR include Satinderjit Singh Gill, Kabal Singh Bhullar, Jagdeep Singh Kansala, Iqbal Singh Sandhu, Parmjit Singh Johal, former MLA Ajeeb Singh Makhmailpur, Chamkaur Singh Dhunn, advocate Iman Singh Khara, Jaswinder Singh Droli, Iqbal Singh Chunda, Karnail Singh Panjoli, Lakha Sidhana, Bhana Sidhu and Lakhvir Singh Lakha.

Police further alleged that the protesters damaged government property, obstructed public servants in the discharge of their duties and caused inconvenience to commuters by blocking roads. The incident was videographed and photographed, with the footage cited as evidence in the case.

The case, under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault or criminal force used against public servant) and 223 (disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was registered at the Sector 49 police station during the early hours of Thursday. If held guilty under these sections, a person could face jail ranging from a year to five years along with fine.